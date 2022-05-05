CCC Grad Spotlight: Natalie Rodriguez ready to give back to family, hometown

Natalie Rodriguez finds it hard to believe that she will be graduating from Coconino Community College on Friday. She hopes to one day use her studies in psychology and anthropology to help children in the community where she grew up.

“I’m like, 'Whoa,'” she said of being so close to graduation "...Nobody went to college in my family. Nobody even graduated high school.”

Her parents immigrated to Los Angeles from Honduras, where her mom completed a third-grade education and her dad finished his first year of high school.

“I truly do thank them for everything,” she said. “They came here with nothing but what was on their backs. They still may not have a lot, but they managed to give me everything that I need to be where I’m at now.”

High school was “a given for me as I’ve always been very involved,” she said.

She attended the Health Academy at California High School, graduating as a certified nursing assistant at age 17.

Her upcoming graduation is harder for her to believe.

“I think college is the one that I’m like, 'Whoa, that’s crazy. I’m doing it.' And then now I’m setting an example for my little brother, who is 16. Hopefully he follows in my footsteps and he creates a career path of his own," she said.

Rodriguez came to CCC in August, moving from what she described as a “bad environment” near Los Angeles.

“I feel like here at CCC, I’ve grown so much,” she said.

She was accepted into a few universities as a senior in high school, including Northern Arizona University. Her family misunderstood the scholarship amount in the acceptance letter, however, so she took a different path to higher education.

“When we saw the number, we thought it was the number that we needed to pay, not what I was going to be receiving for free,” she said. “....They were like, 'We can't afford it.' So I was like, 'OK, I'm going to a community college.'”

She started at Rio Hondo College, playing water polo, before moving to online school at Cypress College at the start of the pandemic.

Rodriguez moved to Flagstaff this year, finding CCC after her girlfriend was accepted to study special education and psychology at NAU.

“I have found a lot of peace here in Flagstaff,” she said.

After graduating from CCC, Rodriguez plans to join her girlfriend at NAU next semester, using the the CCC2NAU program. She’ll continue her studies in anthropology and psychology.

With grants and scholarships, she said, she’ll be able to attend for free the first year.

She hopes to one day return to Los Angeles and work as a counselor.

“I definitely want to go back and work with children that fall into the system of Los Angeles that they set up for their low-income families, children who may struggle with a learning disability," she said. "I want to be able to go back as a counselor to that community that I come from, to try to help those children understand that there is someone who truly does care for them. I want to be able to create resources for these children to learn in an effective environment, because the environment that they’re learning in, it doesn’t allow them to focus on what they truly want to focus on."

Rodriguez credits her parents with encouraging her and her four siblings (three older, one younger) to pursue education.

“They’ve always told us you need to become someone in this world, because we’re working the low-income jobs so you don’t have to,” she said. “...They don’t really have an education, so for them to encourage education for me, it set me up for success.”

Her parents will be coming to her graduation ceremony Saturday, though she hasn’t yet told them she’s been asked to give a commencement speech.

“I’m excited, but I’m nervous,” she said.

She also said she hoped her story would encourage others, advising future CCC students to use the resources available to them.

“Being part of the LGBTQ community and being first generation, I’m doing it and there’s no way that nobody else can do it,” she said. “Everybody can do it. You can make a difference.”

