CCC grad Margarita Gil finds community in Flagstaff, looks to give back

After growing up in South America, Margarita “Maggie” Gil, 18 years old at the time, packed up her belongings and moved with her mother from Medellín, Colombia, to Flagstaff. She is now a graduate of Coconino Community College.

The winter weather and ponderosa pines were quite the culture shock, she said. So was transitioning to life in a different country and learning to speak a new language.

Five years and a college degree later, Gil has mastered the new language and is an essential member of the Flagstaff community -- volunteering her spare time at a local preschool and acting as a role model for her peers.

“I love this little town,” she said. “And that is why I cannot be selfish. It has brought so many gifts into my life.”

After receiving her degree earlier this year, Gil was selected to speak at CCC’s Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony for graduates. And while her academic success speaks for itself, Gil is looking to use what she learned at the college to give back to her community, the country and the world.

Graduation was always the goal, Gil said. But to her, education signifies more than just an accomplishment. At commencement, she plans to tell her classmates just that before they venture into post-grad life.