Cole Catron will be graduating from Coconino Community College (CCC) this week with two degrees and plans to continue his education.

He earned an associate of science from CCC at the end of 2022 and is now in the process of finishing an associate of business. He switched to business from a computer science degree because of his interest in banking and finance.

Though he took a nontraditional path through high school, Catron plans to continue his education after graduation, with the hope to earn a doctoral degree eventually.

He’ll start by finishing his second CCC degree over the summer, alongside economic research as part of Northern Arizona University's Honors Native American Summer Research Program.

His plan is to transfer to NAU for the fall semester to pursue an undergraduate degree.

Born and raised in Flagstaff, Catron knew about CCC from older siblings taking classes there and his own dual enrollment in high school. Mental health concerns in his senior year of high school kept him from completing his diploma, but he took the GED test the following summer and passed it on the first try.

“I didn't want to stop at the GED credential, I wanted to go up to college at that point, so that’s why I did this whole journey,” he said. “ ... It was a temporary setback, I just have to maneuver around it and keep going.”

Catron has kept busy outside of classes in his time at college, interning as an accountant in CCC’s Business Center and working as a peer mentor in the Native American Success Center.

“I just like it here, simple as that,” he said when asked what motivated him to get so involved.

“I like to be useful and helpful in any way that I can,” he added. “ ... Here, I get to work independently, get to work with other people if needed and connect with everyone here, especially with the senior leadership in this college. ... I think there are great leaders here, so I want to build myself up to be in that spotlight and just grow myself as a person.”

He credited Strengthening Indigenous Student Success coordinator Brian Francis and communication and events coordinator Jessica Laessig with helping his development and access to opportunities, saying they were more than mentors and his two favorite people at CCC. A memorable teacher at the college was Anna Hammerle, who taught him in English 102 and he described as “a really great teacher” who encouraged his writing abilities.

Laessig was one of several connectors who helped Catron find the accounting internship, which he said he pursued to gain more hands-on experience in his field.

His work at the Native American Success Center began as an academic tutor. After a few applications, he started as a peer mentor this semester.

In that role, Catron helps students with a variety of needs, working in his past experience as a tutor. He's presented on study skills and helped arrange events to help students engage with the recently opened support center led by Francis.

Through the center, Catron also worked with the Summer Bridge Program, which he described as “advising students just coming into college in how to be successful in college.”

"When I came here as a full student, I didn’t have that level of support," he said. "I didn’t know how to figure out that thing on my own, so having that for the students this time around, I think, is a really good thing to have.”

He’s also helped start the NAU chapter of American Indigenous Business Leaders, serving as treasurer for a year, and was involved in CCC’s Indigenous Student Association, helping coordinate a powwow event and the Native American Success Center’s opening last semester.

Catron’s advice to students just starting at CCC was “to find the culture you want to be in.”

“College is all about culture,” he said. “If you’re in a culture of hardworking people, you going to be becoming a hardworking person. ... You’re going to have to explore that Indigenous community as well. That community, that space is what you want to first find, because that’s where you’re going to be your most comfortable and doing your best work.”

After that, his advice was to “strive for excellence” and communicate needs. He gave scholarships as an example from his own experience.

He wasn’t sure where to start finding financial aid resources when he first came to CCC, so he applied to the CCC Foundation. Through that he received two scholarships (the Cobell Scholarship and the Chief Manuelito Scholarship through the Office of Navajo Nation Scholarship and Financial Assistance). The support helped lessen his worries about paying for school.

It also helped with aid going forward, as he has scholarship applications pending for his transfer to NAU.

“It's important to communicate with everyone about what’s going on, because otherwise how are we going to receive help,” he said.