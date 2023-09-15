A month into his first full academic year as president of Coconino Community College (CCC), Eric Heiser said he's focusing on expanding the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) and student support offerings, and working with local partners.

Heiser was selected as the college’s sixth president last fall, after the previous president, Colleen Smith, announced her retirement. He officially began the role in January.

His first hundred days as president were focused on hearing from the local community, Heiser said, adding that he’d been in 367 meetings between the beginning of the year and the end of May.

Some of his takeaways from that were detailed in his 100 days report, released in June.

The 2023-2024 school year began in late August for CCC students. Heiser said enrollment was up this year, with a 2% increase over last year in both the number of students enrolled and the number of credits being taken. He also said there are 5% more online students, 32% more transfer students and an increase of 13% in students who have never before attended college.

“We are up across the board for the first time in a number of years,” he said, noting that many other colleges across the U.S. are still seeing flat or declining enrollment.

“We’ve really only just begun,” he added . “I think our dual enrollment is going to continue to grow; we’re establishing partnerships specifically with [Flagstaff Unified School District], where I think that’s going to grow exponentially. It has me really excited that, even with some of the small moves that we made thus far, we’re seeing impact in our enrollment.”

Bigger tech

A major focus for the college is currently its career and technical education (CTE) courses and programs. Expanding CTE offerings was one of the main initiatives outlined in CCC’s tax reset, which was approved by voters last year and part of Heiser’s selection was his 20 years of experience working in CTE.

The tax reset primarily focused on program, creation, development and support for CTE, and Heiser said he expected CCC would exceed what it had promised on the ballot within the first year and a half of the phase-in process. An update on its progress released in late May -- a year after the reset passed -- said it had already completed 75% of those items.

“We feel the more that we can serve the community in that aspect, especially in regard to skills training, getting folks into jobs sooner, the stronger the community’s going to be,” he said. “The community put their faith in us and backed that up with dollars to say, 'We trust you to do this.' We’re delivering on that promise.”

Programs CCC had started by May included certificates in early childhood education, assisted living caregiving, Google IT support and Amazon Web services. It had also expanded several scholarship programs and increased enrollment in its nursing program.

Some potential areas of expansion Heiser mentioned this week were heavy trades (diesel maintenance and mechanic programs, for example), mechatronics and a variety of specialized healthcare programs.

“One of the most exciting things is knowing that we now have the ability to expand, we have the resources to expand now,” he said. “It’s just the hard part is narrowing down what areas might we expand.”

CCC uses a program called Lightcast to evaluate the area's current need for employees in a particular field, and how that might grow or shrink in the future. It then discusses these needs with local industry leaders.

For the most part, this expansion will be coming through adding new programs to CCC, though a few, such as nursing, will be expanding their capacity as well.

In July, the college was one of the first 10 recipients of the Lowe's Foundation Gable Grants. It received a $750,000 to grow its construction offerings, which will including training programs in HVAC, plumbing and electrical. It is also planning to remodel a facility, update equipment and hire more instructors.

Another example is the police academy, which graduated its first class in March.

Part of this expansion will come from local partnerships, as Heiser said he’d received several offers from industry partners to help facilitate bringing specific programs to CCC. The college’s automotive technician program, for example, is using the mechanics bays at Findlay Honda for instruction in the evenings.

Finding space for new programs is “honestly one of our biggest constraints,” Heiser said.

“Especially when we look at Fourth Street, that is our hub for CTE,” he said, and "...it is bursting at the seams right now.”

Solutions so far have included those partnerships, and rearranging space -- which it did on its Lone Tree campus to fit the police academy, finding more room for science labs in the process.

While the tax reset will finish phasing in after three years, Heiser said “the programming in CTE will be a priority for years to come.”

“I don’t see it as a one and done; I think our workforce, the industries that are coming up here and need the employees, that’s going to continue to grow,” he said. “We often talk about training for jobs that don’t even exist yet; that’s what we run into in some of these high-tech fields. You’re trying to plan for an economy five to 10 years down the road, and we don’t really know what that's going to look like.”

Working with the university

CCC, along with the other community colleges in Arizona, began working with Northern Arizona University (NAU) on the Arizona Attainment Alliance (A++) September a year ago.

A++ then announced a universal admissions pilot in February and Heiser said CCC has already started to enroll some of those students.

In the pilot program, students who apply to NAU but do not meet the admissions requirements are connected to CCC, with the promise that if they meet specific goals, they will then be automatically accepted to NAU. The pilot began at CCC this semester, and will expand to other colleges in A++ in 2024.

February's announcement noted that nearly 700 students were interested in participating during the fall 2023 semester.

Heiser said the admissions pilot was a “first of its kind initiative,” as in his work in three different states, he hadn’t seen a university president willing to collaborate in preparing students.

“I think it really is the best of both worlds,” he said. “...We know that our transfer students do better at the university as opposed to a student who just starts at the university as a freshman.

He added: "If we put them in here and then we have the ability to nurture and build them up, their chances of success are just going to go up. So NAU will have higher completion rates, because we know that when our students transfer, they’re more likely to be successful. We know that we can help those students get to a point where they can get there, too.”

Supporting students

Heiser said he’s also been focusing on growing the support programs available to CCC students, initiatives like the Comet Cupboard, mental healthcare and helping students who are housing insecure.

He said the college is working with the CCC Foundation to establish holistic supports, including emergency grants for students in a crisis.

Heiser referenced the idea of “Maslow before Bloom,” meaning that the first few layers on the pyramid of basic needs have to be met before looking at Bloom’s taxonomy for learning.

“If you are wondering where your next meal’s coming from, if you are wondering how rent’s going to get paid, you may be in class, but you’re probably not going to be nearly as focused as if you know that the basic needs are taken care of,” he explained. “So working in conjunction with our foundation, we’re going to drastically expand the holistic supports that we have available to our students. It’s certainly not going to happen overnight, but within the next couple of years, I think there will be a drastically good difference.”

Right now, it's expanding an embedded tutoring program, where tutors attend the class they’ll be helping students with, rather than being simply outside experts on the subject.

“We are going to be a college that serves all of our community,” he said. “ ... Just because you never had a family member go to college, just because you never thought you were college material, we want you and we have a place for you here at CCC."

The CCC president said the school is "here for everyone."

"If you’re in on what it’s going to take in terms of the work, we’re in on making sure that’s going to be successful," he said. "So whether that’s providing the supports that are needed, the emergency aid that’s needed, whatever the case may be, we are invested and we are going to continue to invest very heavily in making sure that when a student walks through our door, they have every ability to be successful, regardless of where they’re coming from in life."

