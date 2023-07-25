Camp Colton has switched directors this summer while continuing its programming for northern Arizona students.

The previous camp director, Mary Giannola, recently retired after nine years leading the camp and 31 working for the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD). Longtime camp employee Jackson Carranco is now taking on the role of the camp's director after a stint as program coordinator.

The camp, which is operated by Friends of Camp Colton and FUSD, is an outdoor and environmental education camp for students in northern Arizona.

Carranco took on the director role in June and has been working alongside Friends of Camp Colton Executive Director Ari Wilder to develop the camp’s programming and overall plan. He noted that much of the process of leading the camp is done alongside Friends of Camp Colton, FUSD and other partners.

“Everything is growing,” Carranco said, explaining that the camp’s visioning process that started about two years ago had a dual focus: to enhance the camp’s existing programs and “intentionally” fill in empty spaces on its calendar with new offerings.

He said the camp had so far been successful in those goals and is now thinking strategically about ways it can grow.

Camp Colton currently offers programs for kids in elementary and middle school, with overnight stays, day experiences and weeklong programs. Its most common program is the sixth-grade trip, where students in FUSD and other schools throughout the region come and spend a week at camp. It also offers a longer week at camp for seventh-graders (six days, five nights, compared to four days and three nights for sixth-graders), a one-day overnight program for classes of fifth-graders, and a day camp for first- and second-graders.

Last year, the program worked with 14 local schools to serve a total of 1,853 kids — 1,381 in its overnight camps, 245 in the day programs and 227 in the classroom.

The most recent addition is the Summer SEED Experience, which identifies local seventh- and eighth-graders who have an interest in science, giving them the opportunity to develop those skills in a weeklong summer camp. It is in its third year this summer, adding high school leaders from another new program.

The high school leadership program is for local students who had previously attended the camp, mentoring students in the Summer SEED program and helping lead activities. This is meant to extend the grades Camp Colton offers programming to and provide older students a chance to return to camp while contributing to their younger peers’ learning experiences.

Carranco said he's also hoping to incorporate additional teaching from Indigenous knowledge-holders throughout the camp’s curriculum. This has already begun to happen, with Indigenous experts visiting the weekly campfire and a continuing education unit on uranium mining on the Navajo Nation.

“Since we’re already exploring this sacred area and the San Francisco Peaks and getting kids out to Hart Prairie, we can just tweak everything that we’re doing now to include knowledge from the tribes," Carranco said.

He added: "We’re hoping to meet with people and work more intimately on the other elements of what we do.”

He also said he wanted to “continue bridging the gap between classroom and camp,” developing curriculum materials for teachers to use before their students’ visit to Camp Colton.

Before becoming director, Carranco had been working at the camp for the past eight years in a variety of roles.

“For me, getting to get outside and learn by doing and touching was the most powerful experience in public education,” he said. “When I saw that there was an opportunity to do that here, I immediately dove in. ... I think we heal relationships with learning and get people to disconnect from technology and to connect to one another and to where we live.”

During Carranco's first summer as the new director, Camp Colton had to make some additional repairs after the historic snow this winter. During a visit to check the facilities in March, camp staff found snow piled to the cabin roofs and realized that, while the camp’s permanent structures had weathered the storms, some of the tent platforms had collapsed.

The platforms are the primary structure kids stay in at camp, with a canvas tent constructed on top. In a typical year, camp staff and FUSD maintenance will spend about a week both before and after the season putting up or taking down the canvas tents alongside the other work to get the site ready for campers.

This year, the work included repairs on four of the platforms -- another three are "total losses."

Carranco said there's still been enough space to house all of the campers, though and the hope is for Camp Colton to move to having cabins instead of tents eventually.

“It made getting started this year interesting,” Carranco said. “We had to work together and work had to get it open in time to have kids up there in May.”

He said they were able to use the snow as a teaching opportunity for the campers.

“It’s been great for kids to get out and look at, and I think get a little bit of a different understanding, much the way I think people living in Flagstaff are getting a different understanding about what the ecology of this area can be like sometimes," he said.

More about Camp Colton can be found at friendsofcampcolton.org.