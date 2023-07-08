Families came to Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA) last Friday to watch a performance marking the end of the first session of Camp Llama.

The free camp is meant to help students catch up on their academic skills and interpersonal relationships in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with daily sessions in both core subjects and the performing arts. It’s aimed at students in grades six through 12, and it is open to anyone in the area, regardless of whether they attend FALA.

While school has been mostly in-person for the last two academic years, the camp is intended to respond to the pandemic's effects on students.

“Children’s learning, their development, their academics, their interpersonal relationships are greatly impacted by those couple of years of online learning, navigating more isolating experiences during those times when they’re developing as humans,” said camp coordinator Jay Mercado, who's also an educator at FALA during the school year.

One of Camp Llama’s main goals is to help students "be more confident and comfortable in the classroom."

“Our hope is to create a space where students have a no-pressure environment to re-enter the classroom and regain some comfortability and some confidence in themselves, who they are and who they’re becoming and also their academics, their lives as students,” Mercado said.

FALA is hosting two three-week sessions this summer, with students attending camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Each day at Camp Llama includes time for social and emotional learning, an hour each of math and English classes, followed by theater and dance lessons (both get a 45-minute afternoon session). There’s also some time scheduled in for students to go outside and play.

Mercado and theatre teacher Takalay Hamill both said they’d seen the students grow during the camp’s first session.

Hamill told the story of one student responding to a meditation exercise called liminal space, where participants follow a “guided daydream” through a hallway before imagining themselves suspended in space. During the exercise, he said, he saw an increased focus from the campers, with one, who’s usually an outgoing leader, seeming particularly affected.

“I hadn’t seen anything like that from her,” he said. “ ... But I saw this other layer of her, and that liminal space allowed her to feel something that she otherwise wouldn’t have felt. It was a really beautiful moment.”

“On a micro level, [that’s] the exact reason we’re here,” Mercado added. “Students have been bearing the load of so much weight as the world around them is changing. They’re trying to make sense of it, and they feel a lot of pressure to continue being kiddos, to continue being students, to continue being members of their family units."

Mercado continued: "To just be in that moment and to feel some of that decompression and that weight, where they were allowed to set that down for a second and touch base with themselves, that’s really powerful.”

The first session ended on June 30, with family members visiting the school to see their students perform in a showcase of what they’d learned in the dance and theater sessions. After an introduction from camp leaders, the students performed a hula dance routine and showed off some acting exercises and scenes they'd learned in camp.

The next session will take place July 10-28, with a similar daily schedule. Students returning from the first session will also have "areas of integration" to help them continue their progress.

“With the pandemic, we’re really moving into this technological world,” Hamill said. “The thing I was focusing on was reconnecting students to their heart and their mind, so getting them comfortable on stage but also just comfortable in their own bodies."

Hamill added: "Something that’s really valuable for students right now is finding that place inside themselves that is peaceful. That’s something that a lot of kids have gotten disconnected from ... and it was really beautiful to see a lot of them come back into their own or experience emotions or feelings that they hadn’t experienced before.”

Registration is still open for the camp’s second session. To learn more, visit flagarts.com/camp-llama or email jmercado@flagarts.com.