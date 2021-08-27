Camp Colton celebrates 50 years; City of Flagstaff gives honor

The City of Flagstaff has declared this week Camp Colton Week, in honor of the camp’s 50th anniversary. From square dancing to Boomball to trips around Hart Prairie, the camp has made an impression on many in town.
“We really want to honor the fact that Camp Colton’s been around for 50 years,” said Friends of Camp Colton director Ari Wilder. “...It really is this community experience that unites us and is this rite of passage that all kids remember. If they don't remember it fondly, then they have a funny story from it. It's...a signature experience in our community.”
The program began as Project LIFE (Life in the Flagstaff Environment), in a location near Mormon Lake. Dick and Jean Wilson donated the current site in Hart Prairie to the Flagstaff Unified School District in 1976, where it became known as Camp Colton.
More than 44,000 kids have participated in Camp Colton since its opening in 1971.
The camp now offers several programs to students throughout northern Arizona. Right now, its running the traditional sixth-grade program with reduced capacity -- students spend four days and three nights at camp, participating in a variety of educational and recreational activities. Up to 96 students are there each week, learning about topics such as ecology, hydrology and wilderness skills.
“The goal really on the simplest level is to help kids feel connected to nature,” Wilder said. “To understand where they live, the local environment and have them hopefully make a connection to see how humans are part of their local environment.”
Camp Colton's curriculum is developed with sixth-grade science teachers to meet state standards, and is incorporated in the classroom both before and after camp. Wilder said they had recently developed a forest health component with help from local teachers and community experts.
“We're trying to help kids understand what are the dangers of catastrophic wildfire, what is healthy fire and how is fire a natural part of our ecosystem, how does that shape the forest and the place that we live?” Wilder said. “The goal was to help students better understand their environment and even better understand how to be good citizens.”
Lisa Lamberson, owner of Mountain Sports in downtown Flagstaff and a Camp Colton alumna, also mentioned the positive impact of the camp’s environmental focus.
“I think Camp Colton was cool before environmental education was cool,” she said. “They were doing it way before it became a thing...teaching us about the natural environment of the place that we live and talking about the flora and fauna of the San Francisco Peaks...giving us all a sense of place with this beautiful spot where we live.”
A typical day at Camp Colton includes morning and afternoon group excursions around Hart Prairie, activities such as hiking or yoga led by staff and people from the community, interspersed with free time and more traditional camp activities.
Wilder said the program teaches kids about more than just natural science.
“Lots of sixth-graders say after Camp Colton they grew two inches. They’re responsible for themselves. Oftentimes it's their first time being away from home or sleeping away from home, their first time camping,” she said. “I think that’s what’s special about having a residential camp is that there’s so much learning and growth...that you just can’t get from the classroom.”
Lamberson said she attended the camp as sixth-grader in 1989 or '90. She had fond memories of the nightly campfire activities, square dancing and games.
“Camp Colton is an incredible resource here in Flagstaff that many locals don't even know about,” she said. “That legacy of 50 years is incredible and to know that the camp has had a 50-year history of impacting our youth and giving them the opportunity to be out in nature….It really is a community treasure that I hope everyone will continue to support.”
Mountain Sports has been donating half of purchases to Camp Colton this week. Customers who mention the Camp Colton special will have their purchases included in the donation through Friday.
Other businesses participating in the celebration include McMillan Bar, which is donating $2 from every pint of Mudshark Lemon Sour sold through the end of August.
Camp Colton is also preparing for the next 50 years, Wilder said. It's developing a plan to become a “premier outdoor environmental education program” by expanding their programs and facilities.
They recently hired a program coordinator -- which Wilder said was a “huge goal” in the master plan, and have hopes to upgrade their facilities in the future. The eventual goal is to make the camp available to as many sixth-graders in northern Arizona as possible.
“I think [Camp Colton] remains this special experience in nature because [it’s] not all about the science and the environmental education when the kids are there. It's this huge inspirational growth experience, highly memorable kind of rite of passage and we want it to be that as well,” she said.