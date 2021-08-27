Camp Colton celebrates 50 years; City of Flagstaff gives honor

The City of Flagstaff has declared this week Camp Colton Week, in honor of the camp’s 50th anniversary. From square dancing to Boomball to trips around Hart Prairie, the camp has made an impression on many in town.

“We really want to honor the fact that Camp Colton’s been around for 50 years,” said Friends of Camp Colton director Ari Wilder. “...It really is this community experience that unites us and is this rite of passage that all kids remember. If they don't remember it fondly, then they have a funny story from it. It's...a signature experience in our community.”

The program began as Project LIFE (Life in the Flagstaff Environment), in a location near Mormon Lake. Dick and Jean Wilson donated the current site in Hart Prairie to the Flagstaff Unified School District in 1976, where it became known as Camp Colton.

More than 44,000 kids have participated in Camp Colton since its opening in 1971.

The camp now offers several programs to students throughout northern Arizona. Right now, its running the traditional sixth-grade program with reduced capacity -- students spend four days and three nights at camp, participating in a variety of educational and recreational activities. Up to 96 students are there each week, learning about topics such as ecology, hydrology and wilderness skills.