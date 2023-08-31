A national bus driver shortage has been affecting Flagstaff-area schools and transportation organizations over the past few years, and is the cause of some recent changes to local routes.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) has consolidated its routes this year and increased the qualifying distance for secondary students by a half mile in order to ensure they’re able to respond to absences without same-day cancellations. As Northern Arizona University (NAU) students are returning to school for the fall semester, Mountain Line has decreased the frequency of its route to campus, too.

Local transit leaders say there's a shortage of drivers with CDL training, and jobs in the private sector are often able to offer higher pay and better schedules without the additional responsibility, in the district’s case, of watching for the younger students they are transporting. Flagstaff’s high cost of living and related challenges in finding housing and childcare also make it difficult for drivers to stay here.

The pandemic also widened this pre-existing gap, with pauses in hiring and semiretired drivers deciding to return to full retirement.

The need is great. FUSD’s transportation director has said it needs 20 more drivers; Mountain Line is looking for between 10 and 15.

Both transportation providers have been making adjustments to services in response, while looking for ways to hire and train new drivers to return to full staffing. They have been raising pay, advertising benefits and offering training, including in partnership with local universities.

Here’s a look at how driver shortages have been affecting some of the most common transit options Flagstaff students use to get to school:

FUSD

FUSD has consolidated some of its routes this school year -- which means expanding the qualifying distance for secondary school riders from 1.5 to 2 miles. For the district drivers and students still riding the bus, this also means routes with more stops and fuller buses.

“The driver shortage has been an ongoing issue nationwide for many years,” said FUSD Director of Transportation Patrick Fleming. “It’s just we’ve reached a point where we’re not able to provide those same levels of service that we were providing last year.”

The district paused hiring during the pandemic, meaning that when bus drivers decided to retire or otherwise leave their job, the transportation department wasn’t training new drivers to fill the vacancies. This added to the existing shortage, and when the district resumed in-person school, transportation office staff (who are often hired from elsewhere in the department and currently all have their CDL license and meet other requirements for drivers) were assigned to routes alongside the full-time drivers.

This meant staff was not available to serve as substitutes when another route needed to be covered, and the district sometimes needed to cancel routes the same day -- calling families midday, for example, and telling them to find alternative transportation to get their students home.

This year’s consolidated routes don’t have the office staff assigned to routes, meaning they are able to fill in as needed instead of those cancellations. The routes still running are more full, however, and between 300 and 350 middle and high school students no longer qualify for transportation under the 2-mile distance requirement.

The department is still understaffed, with Fleming telling the board at its last meeting that what was really needed was an additional 20 drivers. He said the district would ideally have around 60 drivers assigned to routes and 10 unassigned drivers (meaning they cover trips and substitute routes) to cover the routes for all the students who ride buses. It currently has 42, plus the office staff, according to a board presentation.

Factors Fleming listed as contributing to the shortage include pay, the work schedule and more general difficulties with living in Flagstaff, such as finding affordable housing and childcare.

While not all of those factors are in the district’s control, Fleming said FUSD hires drivers year-round and offers CDL training for its hires, and is exploring ways to partner on affordable housing efforts. It has also raised the drivers' starting pay by 30% over the past four years -- to $20 an hour.

He said he wanted district families to know the transportation department was addressing the shortage.

“We are looking at different possible solutions. Nothing seems to happen overnight for us,” he said. “A lot of the changes that were made this year were not easy changes to make. ... We are looking at the district as a whole, and I know sometimes that impacts one student or one family or even a few families more significantly than it does the whole. In every average there are going to be some people more impacted than others.”

Mountain Line

The shortage has also meant route changes for Mountain Line, which among its services in Flagstaff provides transportation to students at Northern Arizona University, FUSD and local charter schools such as Basis, Northland Preparatory Academy and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy.

Mountain Line implemented a reduction in service starting Monday to Route 10, which runs through NAU’s campus. Buses now run at a 12- to 15-minute frequency, rather than every eight minutes.

Mountain Line CEO Heather Dalmolin said the national CDL driver shortage has come up at transit conferences for the past two years.

Mountain Line had the same reduction to Route 10 last year, with full service resuming in January. It had also reduced service during the pandemic -- though that was for social distancing and other safety measures.

She said the transit agency's full schedule requires 50 full-time staff members; for the past two years, it’s had only about 46 positions filled. Mountain Line has been using part-time staff to fill in the gaps, though Dalmolin said the agency is trying to fill all its positions with some extras to reduce the impacts when staff need to take time off.

“Roughly, we’re looking for about 10 to 15 more staff members to balance out our driver pool and create good workplace balance for our staff who primarily drive vehicles,” she said.

It has a triage service plan in place for when service needs to be reduced, with decisions on which routes to cut based on frequency and equitable access, to minimize the impact to riders. Cutting a bus from an eight-minute route only adds a few minutes, for example, while cutting from a 30-minute route could create an hourlong wait for riders.

One contribution to the shortage at Mountain Line has been part-time or retired staff leaving during the pandemic.

“The other real challenge is the CDL itself, the number of people that are choosing that career field that are going after those qualifications,” she said. “ ... There is no distinguishment between someone who chooses to get a CDL and go into public transit service and someone who chooses a CDL and goes to work for private companies. ...One big factor in choosing those jobs can also be wages.”

Mountain Line is responding by emphasizing the benefits of its jobs: serving a need in the local community, being home at night. It also offers training, and an associated bonus program. Drivers can begin without a CDL or any experience, receiving that training from Mountain Line alongside associated pay increases for training and experience completed.

“Our goal is to create a desire to stay long term in our agency,” Dalmolin said. “We have seen a lot of success with that in the last couple of months and we’re hoping to continue in that trajectory.”

She said the agency had been working with FUSD to find ways for its students to use Mountain Line routes as a “complementary option” to get to school -- similar to how it has route deviations to help charter students take its buses to school.

On a larger scale, Mountain Line is partnering with NAU and Coconino Community College on a new testing and training facility for CDL drivers that is expected to be complete this fall. CCC also began a CDL program in 2021, and Dalmolin said Mountain Line has hired several of that program’s graduates (four currently work there).

There is the same competition with trucking jobs at private companies, however, which often offer higher pay.

It is also discussing how to address the CDL shortage with both the city and the county, and is having conversations at the federal level about current challenges at transit agencies.

One example Dalmolin gave is a Arizona Department of Transportation testing program, which has the same testing requirements for both truck and bus drivers. Those roles require different skills, however, and she believed changing regulations in such a way could remove a barrier for prospective bus drivers.

“Transit is a safe option for our community and it can be part of all our community goals,” she said. “Really, that’s our sole objective, is to be part of our community, meeting these various goals from getting to school to getting to work and then even broader picture items like climate action and affordable housing.”