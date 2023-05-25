Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff recently announced their Youth of the Year (YOY) Scholarship winners for 2023.

Emmalynn Hunzeker was named the Youth of the Year at the April 18 ceremony, while Jesus Franco Leal was named Junior Youth of the Year.

“The YOY program gave teens the opportunity to tell their stories as well as to take a step toward their future with new skills, such as public speaking, interviewing and networking,” according to the announcement. “Each finalist did a wonderful job representing their sites, communities and families, and the club is incredibly proud of all for completing the journey.”

The other 2023 YOY finalists were Haseya Williams, Christopher Hendershot and Durena King. Finalists were chosen after they presented their story to a panel of five community members and completed an interview.

Each of the finalists received a $100 clothing scholarship in addition to a technology scholarship that included a laptop, accessories and a year of Microsoft software. After each enters a post-secondary school, Hunzeker and Leal will receive scholarships worth $3,000 and $500, respectively.

The funds for these scholarships were provided by an anonymous donor, while the ceremony and technology scholarships were sponsored by a number of local organizations.

Hunzeker is a senior at Holbrook High School and said she “had an amazing time at the ceremony.” Similarly, Leal, a student at Pine Forest Charter School, called the announcement “a good opportunity and an exciting moment.”

“Through this experience, I learned and gained so much value. [I] highly recommend that youth should do this,” Hunzeker said.

More information can be found at bgcflag.org.