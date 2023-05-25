Related to this story

2023 Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff Local Youth of the Year Winner, Emmalynn Hunzeker. Hunzeker is a senior at Holbrook High School.

2023 Local Junior Youth of the Year Winner, Jesus Franco Leal. Leal is a student at Pine Forest Charter School in Flagstaff.

Youth of the Year finalists Christopher Hendershot, Haseya Williams, winner Emmalynn Hunzeker and Durena King.

Check Presentation at the 2023 Youth of the Year Celebration. From left to right are teen director Amy Miller, Native Services director Amber…

