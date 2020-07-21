Biosignatures in rock: NAU doctoral student researching life on Mars using Antarctic data

“[Salvatore] was able to make this connection that these look really similar to what was found in Gusev crater on Mars,” Borges said.

This crater was the landing site for the Mars Exploration Rover, Spirit.

On Earth, these rock structures, often called microstromatolites, have been otherwise found only in hot springs, where they are created by microorganisms that live in these extreme temperatures.

Biosignatures

Borges’ project aims to determine if these structures, as seen in Antarctica, are forming through similar biological processes and organisms as those in the hot springs, which could have implications for the Mars research. If life is not involved in the processes, Borges said it could indicate that previous research on these Martian structures — claiming they are an indicator of life on the Red Planet — is a “false positive biosignature.”