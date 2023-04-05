Over the past two and a half years, Basis Flagstaff teacher Andrew Robarge and his students have been collecting water, firewood and other supplies to donate through United Natives.

Robarge started volunteering with United Natives during the COVID-19 pandemic while he was teaching remotely, shuttling personal protective equipment and other supplies at least once a week. His wife, a doctor on the Navajo Nation, introduced him to United Natives founder and CEO Crystal Lee, who was looking for ways to bring supplies to the Navajo and Hopi tribes.

“I had the time, I had the bandwidth, I had a truck, I had access to a trailer and so I started doing deliveries,” he said.

He kept working with United Natives after returning to the classroom, expanding to look at other needs and encouraging student participation. The project switched to primarily water and firewood, though it provides for other seasonal needs such as school supplies or warm clothing.

Students in classes throughout Basis would receive extra credit to donate or to help make a card for the families that would be using the items.

Robarge said he also hoped participating would encourage the students to think about their neighbors and how they could give.

One student had donated some bright-pink binders and recognized them in the photos sent back to the classroom.

“They’ve been really excited to get involved in something bigger than themselves,” he said of his students, “and I think it’s made a lot more powerful with the proximity that they have to the groups we're supporting.”

He showed his students the locations of the chapter houses and villages the wood and water were going to, places he said they often recognized.

The project has expanded beyond the school, with other residents and organizations learning about it and reaching out to offer help.

The wood is collected in front of the school or at an industrial center operated by United Natives in Flagstaff. Groups will sometimes visit to process logs into firewood for various groups to pick up as needed.

While Robarge didn’t know exactly how much they’d collected so far, he said it was “in the hundreds of cords.”

Basis students are no longer the only participants, with Robarge receiving offers of help from local families as well as schools and churches in the area. These include Shield of Faith on the Navajo Nation, Christ Church and Urban Hope in Flagstaff, the U.S. Forest Service, Donors Choose, Northland Preparatory Academy, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA), Abundant Life Preschool and Chinle Planting Hope.

Local logging groups that have helped with the effort are Joe Dirt Excavator, C’s Tree Service and AP Sawmill.

NPA and FALA have both hosted water drives, he said, and groups stopped by to pick up items from Basis on the way. Urban Hope Church gave 180 backpacks full of school supplies left over from a back-to-school drive.

“You tell other groups about this and the interest is definitely there,” Robarge said. “ ... It’s been really spreading out. Figuring out all these random links of people who have firewood and want to help support us has been pretty awesome."

While he said the long-term hope is to meet the need completely, his more local goal is to create a “robust woodbank and supply depot” in Flagstaff where groups can pick up the items that they need while they’re in town.

More information is available at unitednatives.org.