Northland Preparatory Academy and BASIS Flagstaff held their graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023 Thursday.

Close Olivia Love Munderloh collects his high school diploma from Principal Jay Litwicki during Northland Preparatory Academy's graduation Thursday afternoon in Ardrey Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. For more photos, see Page A7, and for an online photo gallery, visit azdailysun.com. Graduates from the Northland Preparatory Academy class of 2023 toss their mortar boards into the air at the end of commencement ceremonies Thursday afternoon. BASIS Flagstaff's graduates line up at the front of Prochnow Auditorium on the Northern Arizona University campus Thursday after receiving their diplomas. Weston Caputo, Emma Goldstein and Evan Hofstetter deliver the Student's Choice Address during BASIS Flagstaff's graduation Thursday in Prochnow Auditorium on the Northern Arizona University campus. Northland Preparatory Academy Principal Jay Litwicki takes the stage with his graduating class of seniors Thursday afternoon in Ardrey Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Reannan Butler delivers the welcome in the Diné language Thursday afternoon during graduation ceremonies for Northland Preparatory Academy. BASIS Flagstaff seniors Abby Buckley, Sarah Buckley, Ryan Crane, Alexa Hartman, Kusuma Teluguntla and Aidan Zerafa are recognized for completing a senior project, meaning they graduated from the school with high honors. Members of Northland Preparatory Academy's class of 2023 line up in a hallway in Ardrey Auditorium at Northern Arizona University as they wait for the processional into graduation ceremonies. Sam Slater collects his high school diploma from Principal Jay Litwicki during graduation for Northland Preparatory Academy Thursday afternoon. Decorated mortar boards reflect the personalities of individual graduates Thursday afternoon during commencement ceremonies for Northland Preparatory Academy. Northland Preparatory Academy valedictorian Isabel Rushall speaks Thursday afternoon during graduation ceremonies for her class of 2023 in Ardrey Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Garrett Hidinger collects his high school diploma from Principal Jay Litwicki during graduation for Northland Preparatory Academy Thursday afternoon.

Both ceremonies took place on the Northern Arizona University campus, with 71 NPA seniors graduating in Ardrey Auditorium in the afternoon and 44 BASIS seniors graduating in Prochnow Auditorium in the evening.

NPA Superintendent David Lykins gave the graduating class’s top 10 achievements by numbers. Eighteen members of the class finished with a 4.0 GPA, 36 participated in dual enrollment (earning 542 credits) and 37 had earned a letter in athletics this year. They spent 650 hours tutoring their peers and 90% of the class had plans to go to college after graduating, earning a total of $4.6 million in scholarships.

According to a program, 42 BASIS graduates have plans to attend college in the fall, with 18 joining an honors college. Moreover, 32 had earned honors in their time at school, with another six having completed a senior project to graduate with high honors.

BASIS valedictorian Ryan Crane addressed his class, saying he was thankful for his time at the school. He specifically mentioned how COVID-19 impacted his learning and helped him value interpersonal relationships.

“The beauty of life is it often presents us with unexpected surprises and challenges that shape our character and define our path,” he said. “The truth is life rarely follows a straight, predictable trajectory. It is a tapestry woven with unpredictable threads, surprising us with twists and turns when we least expect it. And while the unexpected can be intimidating, it is also the wellspring of growth and opportunity. It pushes us beyond our comfort zones and teaches us to adapt, persevere and brave the unknown.”

NPA’s valedictorian, Isabel Rushall, spoke of her experience learning Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 after a last-minute change in parts. She’s played violin since age 5 and has plans to continue studying the instrument in college.

Rushall said the experience, while challenging, taught her how much was possible when she pushed herself.

“It's so easy to get wrapped up in the convenience of our everyday lives, but only when we’re challenged to go beyond the familiar can we truly grow as humans,” she said.

She added: "It's so much easier to ignore my feelings and move on with my life than it is to take the time to fully understand them, and had I not let go during that performance, I might not have realized that my passion lies with music. If you don't stop every once in a while and take it all in, you might be missing out on very important pieces of yourself. “

As they shook hands with head of school Steve VanDalen after receiving their diploma, each of BASIS’s seniors handed him a small object as a farewell prank. At the end, he was given a jar to place them in, remarking that he was glad they’d returned his lost marbles. The Student’s Choice Speech, presented by Emma Goldstein, Evan Hofstetter and Weston Caputo, was similarly lighthearted, referencing every student’s defining characteristic, plus a few teachers.

The graduates met their families and friends outside after the ceremonies, posing for photos and congratulating each other.

NPA graduate Ethan Pohs was taking pictures with his parents Thursday and said he was “a little nervous” even after the ceremony because of college. He was planning to attend the University of Arizona in the fall, though he hadn’t yet decided on a major.

He said he chose the school after a visit to campus, and was looking forward to leaving Flagstaff’s snow behind.

“I feel great,” Ethan’s father, Keith Pohs, said of the graduation. He had also been an NPA graduate. “Especially with COVID, it was pretty difficult. I’m really proud.”

Chuong Yu and Haiyan Acton had come to celebrate Yu’s twin sons, Tom Liu and Jack Liu, who were graduating from BASIS after six years at the school. Acton’s daughter had previously graduated from BASIS, and the families had come to know each other from the school community.

The graduation was “wonderful,” she said, adding that “every year, this is exciting.”

Both Tom and Jack had received scholarships and were planning to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall to study history and art, respectively.

“I have to say they did a great job teaching,” Acton said of BASIS.

NPA teacher Jeff Hines had come to the ceremony to recognize his former students. While he hadn't had most of the graduating seniors in his classroom since eighth grade, he said the school’s size meant he’d kept up with them all the same.

“It's always different because you're always reflecting on students' growth,” he said of the ceremonies he’d seen over his 21 years of teaching.

This class, he noted, included several musically talented students. He also saw a theme of "perseverance" in the graduates, also noting how COVID had affected their learning early in high school.