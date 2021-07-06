At Greyhills Academy in Tuba City, STEM students help chart their own course

The pandemic also provided a real-world opportunity to discuss the importance of reliable sources, Martinez said. “We were deep into the pandemic, and all this information was out there about COVID,” she said. “We wanted to give power to these students by making sure they knew how to identify reliable sources of information — in their research and in the news.”

Rodriguez said the reliable source seminars were helpful and provided her resources such as databases where she can verify information in the future. “They introduced me to the importance of finding the truth and using it in my scientific research.”

Jeff Propster, one of the team members, appreciates how Mathew invites her students to shape the after-school curriculum. “The group was close enough and we were flexible enough to tailor our help to what they wanted to learn," he said.

This spring, the students asked the NAU team to act as an audience as they practiced their presentations for the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair in April.

Mathew is proud of how Greyhills students have become a fixture at the state science fair: “I see very few Navajo students there, but we are always there.”