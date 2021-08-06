Arizona Teachers Academy continues work with Northern Arizona University education students

One of these students, Victor Gastelum, is in his fourth year at NAU. Originally from California, he visited the Flagstaff campus on a road trip with his grandmother and “knew that NAU is where I wanted to go.”

Shortly after arriving on NAU’s campus, he moved to studying part time, working full time as a bus driver at the university to reduce his tuition. He joined ATA after it was established at NAU and was able to return to being a full-time student, part-time employee.

“It was definitely a big relief when that amount of financial assistance came into play for a career path that [I] wanted to do anyway,” Gastelum said. “It just really incentivizes staying in Arizona and being a teacher here.”

ADE’s press release on their 2020 report said the pandemic had a limited impact on the size and average age of the teaching workforce in Arizona. Instead, there were fewer specialized teachers and more students enrolled in charter or online instructional schools.

“While the overall size of the workforce did not change significantly, there was a significant decline in the specialized teachers needed to help bridge any learning gaps,” according to the press release.