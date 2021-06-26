 Skip to main content
Arizona nonprofit announces Tancer Award for arts in education
Arts and education nonprofit Act One has announced a new award for Arizona educators who bring art into the classroom.

The Tancer Award is meant to honor an educator who is “dedicated to sharing a love of the arts with their students.” Any full-time, certified pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher in Arizona who incorporates art into their teaching is eligible to win the award.

“It can honestly be any teacher that has some kind of connection to art,” said Rebecca Young, Act One’s public relations manager. “It doesn't have to be a full-fledged art teacher.”

She said Act One is hoping to get nominees from across the state.

The award is named for Robert Tancer, a "local art advocate extraordinaire" and board member of Act One who died in April 2020. 

The award is named for Robert Tancer, a “local art advocate extraordinaire” and board member of Act One who died in April 2020.

In its announcement of the award, Act One said Tancer “saw the tremendous role the teacher played in making the experience rich and educationally rewarding,” and that he “fervidly believed that the classroom teacher had the opportunity and responsibility to build on the field trip experience both before and after ... tying it to current life, talking about what was happening at the time of the performance, and why the message of the performance was important and relevant to today's world.”

The Tancer Award partly comes from a largely new team at Act One. They coincided with a few other notable events -- Act One’s 10th anniversary, the National Arts in Education week -- and they were looking for a way to honor Tancer and his contribution to the organization.

“We wanted to really come in and make a splash, make a new start for Act One,” said Young.

Anyone can nominate teachers they believe qualify through a form on the Act One website. Nominations close July 1, and the winner will be announced Sept. 17 at their Arts and Education Celebration in Phoenix’s Heard Museum.

This year also marks Act One’s 10th anniversary.

The organization was founded in 2011 with the goal of providing access to “meaningful arts experiences that enhance the academic and creative potential of children and families in Arizona.” According to its website, it “envisions a time when all Arizonans acknowledge the value of creative arts experiences as a significant component of educational advancement and personal well-being.”

Act One has largely operated in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties, helping Title I schools organize and afford educational arts field trips. In the 2018-19 school year, Act One brought more than 43,000 students on these field trips.

They have plans to expand this program into other parts of the state, including northern Arizona, with the introduction of custom-curated virtual reality field trips. The first trip in this format is on the Mexican Mural Movement and the history of public art. It is expected to start during the fall semester.

