Arizona nonprofit announces Tancer Award for arts in education

Arts and education nonprofit Act One has announced a new award for Arizona educators who bring art into the classroom.

The Tancer Award is meant to honor an educator who is “dedicated to sharing a love of the arts with their students.” Any full-time, certified pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teacher in Arizona who incorporates art into their teaching is eligible to win the award.

“It can honestly be any teacher that has some kind of connection to art,” said Rebecca Young, Act One’s public relations manager. “It doesn't have to be a full-fledged art teacher.”

She said Act One is hoping to get nominees from across the state.

The award is named for Robert Tancer, a “local art advocate extraordinaire” and board member of Act One who died in April 2020.

In its announcement of the award, Act One said Tancer “saw the tremendous role the teacher played in making the experience rich and educationally rewarding,” and that he “fervidly believed that the classroom teacher had the opportunity and responsibility to build on the field trip experience both before and after ... tying it to current life, talking about what was happening at the time of the performance, and why the message of the performance was important and relevant to today's world.”

