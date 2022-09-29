Arizona Department of Education creates tool to help students plan for careers

The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) has launched a new tool to help students in middle and high school develop a plan for their postsecondary pathway.

Created in partnership with Pipeline AZ, My Future AZ is a free graduation and career planning tool that launched last fall. It can be used by schools across the state, whether charter, district or private.

As of the end of last school year, about 170 schools were using the platform for a total of more than 19,000 users, according to Katherine Pappas, Pipeline’s director of workforce strategy.

More than 6,300 employers are using the tool as well, building pages that show what their jobs look like, which are most in-demand, skills needed and more.

Students are required to create an Education and Career Action Plan (ECAP) in high school in order to help them identify their interests, and plan coursework and other learning opportunities to achieve their academic and career goals.

Previous systems could be expensive, said Cathie Raymond, ADE deputy associate superintendent, and if a student changed schools, they would have to start over.

My Future AZ is a free platform that can be used by middle and high schools statewide. Students, families and educators can use the tools to explore careers and create plans for both during and after high school. It is funded through the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) and is in partnership with the Center for the Future of Arizona and the Arizona Business Education Council, among others.

Raymond said the platform is meant to help “students start having a career focus early,” with information about the skills they’ll need and resources to help them achieve those goals. In addition to completing the ECAP, they can use the tool to take career assessment quizzes, learn more about industries and specific careers and create high school and postsecondary plans.

Families can also use the tool to see their student’s progress, options and interests, and help them manage their pathway.

How the program is used in the classroom depends on each school’s needs and programs. School counselors, administrators and teachers can use the program to help students with individual career explorations, a single assignment or as part of a larger course. They can also use the tool to evaluate students’ progress toward their goals.

Raymond said she hoped the platform would encourage students to start making plans earlier.

An ECAP is required beginning in ninth grade, with high schools typically setting aside time for planning. Some middle schools will also have smaller presentations or units on career paths for their students.

“Our dream is really that students start on their ECAP in middle school so that by the time they get to high school, they’ve made the right choices as a freshman, so they can take the courses that they need for their career,” she said.

Pappas said the platform is a way to further Pipeline AZ’s mission of assisting "all Arizonans find careers and the education they need to get there.”

Pipeline also offers tools for colleges and professionals -- which will eventually tie into My Future AZ.

A student using the program can see classes both offered and required at their school and the steps needed to be successful in a variety of career paths. It also includes courses of study at colleges and universities across the state that a student could use to meet these goals.

“We’re all an interconnected system, so students as they’re beginning that journey in whatever grade they are right now -- middle school, high school -- our goal is that they can continue to just log into the next system,” Pappas said.

My Future AZ includes planning tools to help students find what they need for a variety of jobs, and Pappas said the top 100 in-demand occupations are on the platform.

All three state universities are included, and Pipeline is currently in the process of getting colleges across the state onto the platform. Other kinds of training, such as industry credentials and trade schools, are also listed on the platform.

“It’s better for students to have earlier information so by the time they get to high school, they can choose if they’re going to go on a CTE [Career and Technical Education] path, if they’re going to choose dual enrollment, what does my school have, what can I get at a community college," Pappas said. "All of that information is aggregated for them to start to discern what the best path is for them."

“It’s not just leading students on postsecondary [education], but finding a career path and how to achieve that career path,” Raymond added. “It’s more like education with a purpose -- not just going to get a degree, but hopefully there’s a career at the end of that degree. That’s really what we hope we start instilling in students, that everything they do is going to end up reflecting their career in the future. If we can get them to start thinking about it earlier, taking the appropriate course they need in high school, either to get into a postsecondary program or to get into a credential high school license … that will make them a more successful pathway.”

Pappas said she hopes in the long term that the model will grow and add participants who are able to engage deeply with the platform.

“It’s one thing for a student to complete the ECAP, but it’s a whole other thing for them to feel as though they’ve made decisions based on trying things, on seeing, being inspired,” she said. “I think that really takes a community to support that effort and turn it into not just something they have to do, but something they really want to experience.

“It’s really building out and getting career navigation, being career ready as an important attribute to growing our community for the future workforce, because we really believe career development is the foundation of talent development is the foundation of economic development."

More about My Future AZ can be found at myfutureaz.pipelineaz.com.