Arizona Board of Regents sets compensation goals for Northern Arizona University president

In its most recent meeting, the Arizona Board of Regents set at-risk compensation goals for the leaders of Arizona public universities, including Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera.
The goals are separated into two categories: annual and multiple-year (2021-2024).
According to an ABOR press release, the goals are designed to “advance strategic initiatives, including improving educational attainment in Arizona, generating solutions to societal challenges, advancing efficiency and affordability, and enhancing the quality of students’ experiences.”
Cruz Rivera’s goals focused on a number of priorities he has previously discussed having for the university since beginning his term as president in June. His annual goals center on leadership, pricing and overall goals for the university, using a collaborative process.
The first is to assemble a leadership team at the university with “administrative and deliberative structures,” and defined processes for decision making and collaboration. He is also tasked with restructuring pricing and financial aid at NAU, adjusting marketing and recruiting accordingly to “drive revenue and differentiate [the university] ahead of the fall 2023 recruitment cycle.”
On a larger scale, Cruz Rivera's final annual goal is to develop institutional goals that will lead to a "differentiated and distinguished NAU brand position within the Arizona and broader higher education landscape.”
His multiple-year goals focus on the university’s expansion in healthcare programs as well as its outreach to underrepresented populations. The list includes developing and implementing plans to advance priorities from the Diversity Strategic Plan and increasing NAU’s profile with Native American and Hispanic communities.
Another population-focused goal is to expand the number of students from working-class families and narrowing completion gaps from these and first-generation and minority groups. This also includes increasing overall graduation rates.
The university’s priority of healthcare -- highlighted in NAU’s presentation of its use of New Economy Initiative funds in the same meeting - -is also represented in the multi-year goals, though with a seemingly longer timeline. The second goal is to develop and submit (rather than implement) a plan for the statewide expansion of its allied health programs.
Establishing programs in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties, and distributed learning centers elsewhere are listed as part of the goal.
Each goal has a monetary value attached that will be awarded to Cruz Rivera if completed in the given time frame. Specific amounts and more details can be found on ABOR’s website, but they typically fall in the $15,000 to $35,000 range apiece.
“Today we recognize the extraordinary and transformative leadership of our universities’ presidents,” ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson said in a press release. “[They] are essentially CEOs of one of the largest and most complex enterprises in the state of Arizona, and it’s important that we retain these visionary leaders.”