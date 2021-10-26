Arizona Board of Regents sets compensation goals for Northern Arizona University president

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His multiple-year goals focus on the university’s expansion in healthcare programs as well as its outreach to underrepresented populations. The list includes developing and implementing plans to advance priorities from the Diversity Strategic Plan and increasing NAU’s profile with Native American and Hispanic communities.

Another population-focused goal is to expand the number of students from working-class families and narrowing completion gaps from these and first-generation and minority groups. This also includes increasing overall graduation rates.

The university’s priority of healthcare -- highlighted in NAU’s presentation of its use of New Economy Initiative funds in the same meeting - -is also represented in the multi-year goals, though with a seemingly longer timeline. The second goal is to develop and submit (rather than implement) a plan for the statewide expansion of its allied health programs.

Establishing programs in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties, and distributed learning centers elsewhere are listed as part of the goal.

Each goal has a monetary value attached that will be awarded to Cruz Rivera if completed in the given time frame. Specific amounts and more details can be found on ABOR’s website, but they typically fall in the $15,000 to $35,000 range apiece.