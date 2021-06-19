Arizona Board of Regents releases 2020 reports on Arizona public universities

In a meeting held June 9-11 at Northern Arizona University, the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) presented reports on college completion and research expenditures at Arizona’s three public universities.

According to the ABOR Fiscal Year 2020 College Completion Report, Arizona public universities granted more degrees in 2020 than at any other point in the state’s history. This was the 15th consecutive year this number increased. However, the number of Arizona residents who have a bachelor’s degree is still less than the national average (29% and 35% respectively, according to the report).

ABOR has made it their goal to address this deficit through a promise to “increase post-secondary access and attainment for Arizona students; to seek solutions to societal challenges; and to do both while increasing quality, affordability and efficiency” at their universities.

As solutions, ABOR cited an increasing percentage of students at AZ public universities coming from Arizona and historically under-represented populations. A total of 21,425 and 9,463 bachelor’s degrees were awarded to these groups in 2020, an increase of 2.7% and 7.3% respectively from 2019.