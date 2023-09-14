Applications are now open for the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program, which awards grants to K-12 teachers across Arizona.

It is increasing by 25% this year, and 500 Arizona teachers will receive a total of $1.25 million in grants from the program, which began in 2016.

Arizona teachers in K-12 public and charter schools can apply by explaining how they would use the $2,500 grant to meet a need in their school or classroom. Applications are available at wishesforteachers.org, and will be open through 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

The 2023 recipients will be selected in November through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day, presented by SRP.

The program was started to help fund “classroom wishes” and prevent Arizona teachers from needing to use their own money for their classes. So far, the program has given $5.7 million in grants to 1,600 teachers, impacting more than 700,000 Arizona students.

This includes several Flagstaff teachers, who in past years have used the grants for science kits for DeMiguel fifth-graders, equipment to start a yearbook at Summit High School and supplies for cooking lessons at Knoles Elementary.

Other statewide wishes have included sensory materials and manipulatives for special education, vision testing and glasses, classroom makeovers and more.

“The Fiesta Bowl Organization is deeply committed to Arizona teachers and their vital role in developing our future citizens, workforce, civic, community and business leaders,” Fiesta Bowl Executive Director and CEO Erik Moses said in the announcement. “ ... [Wishes for Teachers] means so much to teachers, who often spend money out of their own pockets to enhance their classrooms and to best serve their students. It’s important that we celebrate, honor and support teachers for all they give to Arizona’s students.”

More, including ways to apply, can be found at wishesforteachers.org.