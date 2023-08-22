Applications are now open for Desert Financial Credit Union’s Adopt-a-Teacher Program, which will award seven Arizona teachers with $3,000 for classroom supplies.

Applications for this year’s awards will be open through Friday, Aug. 25, with the seven winners notified on Sept. 1. Any K-12 teacher working in the State of Arizona can apply by filling out basic information about themself and their school, as well as a wish list of up to $3,000 in classroom supplies.

This is the fourth year Desert Financial has offered its Adopt-a-Teacher Program, with past winners using the award to fund field trips and purchase equipment for photography and science projects, among other uses. Across its programs in 2022, Desert Financial gave over $119,000 to Arizona teachers and education.

More about the Adopt-a-Teacher Program, including ways to apply, can be found at desertfinancial.com/adoptateacher.