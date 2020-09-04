Applications open for ABOR Regents’ Cup debate competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Board of Regents is now accepting applications for its Regents’ Cup, an annual debate competition scheduled to take place at Arizona State University on April 24, 2021.

Student participants in the Regents’ Cup compete for scholarships and course credit while showcasing the universities’ commitment to freedom of expression on college campuses.

The event is open to all graduate and undergraduate students from NAU, ASU and UArizona, regardless of former debate experience. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1.

During the all-day competition, student teams will participate in rounds of Oxford and persuasive storytelling debate, sharing true stories from personal experiences.

Approximately $100,000 in scholarships was awarded to winning students in the inaugural 2019 Regents’ Cup. ASU students Valielza O’Keefe and Joshua Pardhe took first place, each winning $16,600.

For more information and to apply, visit www.azregents.edu/regents-cup.

