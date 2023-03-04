Friends of Camp Colton has opened applications for its second year of alums scholarships.

Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to the Camp Colton alums who are “best able to describe their camp experiences and how it influenced their lives,” the announcement said.

Applications for the two scholarships are due by Monday, May 1. A 500-word essay or three-minute video is required as well as a GPA of 3.0 or higher and acceptance from an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational technical school.

The two scholarship recipients will be notified in May.

“From making lifelong friendships to building confidence, experiences at Camp Colton are meaningful,” said Ari Wilder, Friends of Camp Colton’s executive director. “Camp Colton alumni frequently share how much camp helped them transition to middle school, appreciate nature and spark an interest in environmental STEM careers. This scholarship enables the class of 2023 to turn cherished camp memories into funds to support their post-secondary goals.”

More about the scholarship, including applications, is available at friendsofcampcolton.org/camp-colton-scholarship.