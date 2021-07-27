Altitudes Bar unveils mural by Pine Forest students

Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from Pine Forest School.

Altitudes owner Lynda Fleischer commissioned the mural with funds from a state grant meant to help businesses in Arizona improve outdoor dining options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar used the grant for new tables and chairs for their patio, a few heaters and the new mural.

“It was a process that I wanted to enclose my patio a little more," Fleischer said, “and this idea kind of came to me. ...It's really nice to put our money to use in that way [to] make our patio a little less windy and a lot more pretty. So that's a good improvement, and a great way to use the money and a great way to show your talent."

She also said HomCo helped provide some of the supplies for the project and that volunteers had helped hang the final product.

Students from Pine Forest, a charter school in Flagstaff, submitted designs for the mural, a series of panels spelling out the name of the city. They worked on it in the first weeks of summer, including a former student who came to help make the entire piece feel cohesive.