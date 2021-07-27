Altitudes Bar unveils mural by Pine Forest students

Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from Pine Forest School.
Altitudes owner Lynda Fleischer commissioned the mural with funds from a state grant meant to help businesses in Arizona improve outdoor dining options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar used the grant for new tables and chairs for their patio, a few heaters and the new mural.
“It was a process that I wanted to enclose my patio a little more," Fleischer said, “and this idea kind of came to me. ...It's really nice to put our money to use in that way [to] make our patio a little less windy and a lot more pretty. So that's a good improvement, and a great way to use the money and a great way to show your talent."
She also said HomCo helped provide some of the supplies for the project and that volunteers had helped hang the final product.
Students from Pine Forest, a charter school in Flagstaff, submitted designs for the mural, a series of panels spelling out the name of the city. They worked on it in the first weeks of summer, including a former student who came to help make the entire piece feel cohesive.
“If you really look at the letters individually, you can see [the students’] different styles,” said Cindy Roe, director of operations at Pine Forest School. Then, “we had one alumni come through and put the finishing touches to blend it all together.”
Rising eighth-grader Kiona designed the first “A” panel. She filled the letter with yellow-leaved aspen trees.
“In our class, we were doing things that started with ‘A’ in Flagstaff,” she said, “So I decided on aspens. Those are awesome trees and those also remind me of Flagstaff, because there are a lot of aspens.”
“My mind immediately went to ‘forest,’” said Cedar, also a rising eighth-grader who designed and painted the third “F.” “That’s a huge part of Flagstaff. So I just thought about the forest and what was in it.”
That panel showed a scene of trees on a hillside with ducks flying overhead in order to represent the forests around the city. Both students said they enjoyed the process of making their panels, although it was kind of a mess.
Fleischer was also happy with the way the mural turned out. “I just gave them the idea of Flagstaff and then they made it happen. ...It was quite a process, quite an event,” she said. “...We at Altitudes are grateful.”