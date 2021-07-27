 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Altitudes Bar unveils mural by Pine Forest students
0 comments
alert featured

Altitudes Bar unveils mural by Pine Forest students

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Mural for Altitudes Bar and Grill

Students from Pine Forest School unveiled a 10-panel mural last Wednesday afternoon that they painted for Altitudes Bar and Grill.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week  to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from Pine Forest School.

Altitudes owner Lynda Fleischer commissioned the mural with funds from a state grant meant to help businesses in Arizona improve outdoor dining options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar used the grant for new tables and chairs for their patio, a few heaters and the new mural.

“It was a process that I wanted to enclose my patio a little more," Fleischer said, “and this idea kind of came to me. ...It's really nice to put our money to use in that way [to] make our patio a little less windy and a lot more pretty. So that's a good improvement, and a great way to use the money and a great way to show your talent."

She also said HomCo helped provide some of the supplies for the project and that volunteers had helped hang the final product.

Students from Pine Forest, a charter school in Flagstaff, submitted designs for the mural, a series of panels spelling out the name of the city. They worked on it in the first weeks of summer, including a former student who came to help make the entire piece feel cohesive.

“If you really look at the letters individually, you can see [the students’] different styles,” said Cindy Roe, director of operations at Pine Forest School. Then, “we had one alumni come through and put the finishing touches to blend it all together.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Toasting a New Mural

Cedar Bontrager, 13, toasts with a Shirley Temple Wednesday afternoon after he and a group of students from Pine Forest School unveiled a 10-panel mural they painted for Altitudes Bar and Grill.

Rising eighth-grader Kiona designed the first “A” panel. She filled the letter with yellow-leaved aspen trees.

“In our class, we were doing things that started with ‘A’ in Flagstaff,” she said, “So I decided on aspens. Those are awesome trees and those also remind me of Flagstaff, because there are a lot of aspens.”

“My mind immediately went to ‘forest,’” said Cedar, also a rising eighth-grader who designed and painted the third “F.” “That’s a huge part of Flagstaff. So I just thought about the forest and what was in it.”

That panel showed a scene of trees on a hillside with ducks flying overhead in order to represent the forests around the city. Both students said they enjoyed the process of making their panels, although it was kind of a mess.

Fleischer was also happy with the way the mural turned out. “I just gave them the idea of Flagstaff and then they made it happen. ...It was quite a process, quite an event,” she said. “...We at Altitudes are grateful.”

All city workers in New York City will be required to be vaccinated or tested once per week for COVID-19, by September 13th. "This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City. This is about keeping people safe," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "September is when school starts, full strength. September is when people come back from the summer. September is when it will all happen."De Blasio also said that unvaccinated city employees must now wear a mask. The announcement mirrors others in California and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and as nearly 60 health organizations call for mandatory vaccines for health care workers.And just days ago, the NFL informed that teams would record a "loss" if they have to forfeit a game because of infections in unvaccinated players.Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said: "We're going in the wrong direction." Around the nation, less than 58 percent of people 12 and up are fully vaccinated. And if vaccination rates don't improve it could mean 4,000 deaths a day according to the COVID-19 scenario modeling hub. Dr. Paul Holtom, who is an epidemiologist at the LAC + USC Medical Center, said: "We can't say anymore, well it's the old people who are going to die. It's young people now who are coming in very sick."Even some vaccine skeptics are now sick or dying. And theyre changing their tune. Like Phil Valentine, a Tennessee-based talk radio host whos changed his mind. He has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks, battling COVID. While some nations beg for vaccines, others like the U.S. and France are now trying new ways to convince people to get them.Starting next month, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory to enter bars and restaurants in France something under consideration in some cities here in the U.S.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)