After Hurricane Fiona, NAU speaker discusses energy security efforts in Puerto Rico

Arturo Massol-Deyá, the executive director of Casa Pueblo de Adjuntas, visited Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Tuesday as part of its presidential speaker series and explained how Casa Pueblo is working to increase energy security in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, through a solar microgrid, a need only made more urgent by climate change.

Last week, Hurricane Fiona moved through Puerto Rico, leaving thousands without electricity or running water.

Rima Brusi, an anthropology professor at NAU who is also from Puerto Rico, said access to electricity helps with mental health as well as physical safety after a storm or other natural disaster.

“A hurricane in Puerto Rico can be a very demoralizing experience,” she said. “People are tired, a lot of people are poor, they already went through a hurricane not too long ago. The government is ineffective, so it's easy to lose hope.

“When the entire island is dark, but there’s light in Adjuntas, and you can go there and you can charge your device and you can store your grandpa’s insulin. Those things make a huge difference, not only in practical terms in saving lives, but also in emotional terms.”

Massol-Deyá said Fiona served as a test of sorts for Casa Pueblo’s work on solar energy systems in Adjuntas, one that “validated that the steps we are taking is the right way and we have to hurry.”

“It’s not like we can bounce back immediately, and there’s a lot of inequality that not everyone has access to energy security, but after another power outage in Puerto Rico, 100% of the island was without power for more than a week and still today, 40% of the island is still without power,” he said Tuesday. “Having that infrastructure in place is not only challenging the centralized fossil fuel infrastructure, but it’s creating well-being for the local community, and it’s becoming a reference of an alternative future.”

Casa Pueblo is a community-based organization that has worked on forest protection, cultural promotion and education in central Puerto Rico, work Massol-Deyá said helped them realize “we need to break the fossil fuel energy dependency that Puerto Rico is trapped in right now.”

Its current focus is promoting solar energy generation to encourage local development and climate adaptation, a bottom-up approach he called “the energy insurrection.”

Rather than the “academic and theoretical” work on sustainability common in the U.S., Massol-Deyá said Adjuntas was an example of working in the real world.

“In Adjuntas, it’s like it’s happening with all the variables and conflicts and difficulties, and still it is becoming a positive reference,” he said. “It’s an opposite to the failures.”

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in September of 2017, the organization was running on solar power, so it was able to reopen quickly and function as a community “energy oasis.”

Casa Pueblo’s leaders then decide to focus their sustainability work on energy systems, with the hope that these models could be used in other contexts.

It has now installed around 2,000 solar panels on two microgrids in the town, which has a population of a little over 4,000 people.

Among the services now running on Adjuntas’s solar microgrid are a radio station, firehouse, elementary school, grocery stores, more than 100 homes and a downtown area known as Adjuntas Puerto Solar. Tree-shaped chargers with solar panel branches serve as functional artwork that people can use during power outages or to learn more about solar power. The town even has a solar cinema, offering free films for kids.

The microgrid is about to be completed, Massol-Deyá said, with the installation of a one-megawatt battery system.

“It’s hard to overestimate the importance of energy,” Brusi said, noting that many of the 3,000 to 5,000 deaths from Hurricane Maria were due to a lack of electricity. Medical equipment (ventilators, for example) require electricity, and some medication needs refrigeration.

“Energy’s more than just having power in your house, it’s more than turning the lights on,” she said. “It’s sometimes a matter of life and death.”

Massol-Deyá agreed: “We talk about a water crisis and a health crisis and communication crisis in Puerto Rico after Fiona, but it's not actually a water crisis, it's not a health crisis -- it is an energy crisis. ... At this point, it’s because the energy infrastructure is obsolete and the government still wants to keep the same centralized mentality of running fossil fuel power plants. These have to have the same transmission and distribution lines.

"…[It's] about creating a scenario of more justice to democratize energy generation for people to participate in instead of consumers and paying for the fuels to others is to create self-sufficiency to break the model of dependency and everything we have done is without a single cent from the local government or the federal government. These are community-driven.”

'The real disaster'

The “real disaster” of hurricanes, both Massol-Deyá and Brusi said, was their continuing effects after the storms had passed. This impact also grows depending on the areas affected -- neighborhoods with fewer resources will feel the effects more intensely and take longer to recover.

“I think [Fiona] should help us reconsider the way we describe disasters and talk about them,” Brusi said. “ ... A fire can be a threat, a hurricane can be a threat, but the real disaster is their impact. The disaster is bigger when the vulnerability of the people it hits is bigger. This hurricane was category one, but the way it affected Puerto Ricans was huge. It felt like a much bigger number because we were so vulnerable, because the electric grid was so weak, because there was so much inequality, because the government hadn’t taken necessary steps to protect people.”

Northern Arizona can take similar lessons, she said, thinking about who was affected by recent flooding, for example, and ways to act to help out.

“In addition to the global dimension of realizing the Caribbean and U.S. are connected by climate change and by our activities, locally I think we can learn some lessons in terms of where the fragilities lie and the actions that need to be taken," Brusi said.

She said she saw two lessons people in northern Arizona could take from Casa Pueblo’s work: thinking about sustainability in addition to immediate disaster relief and increasing community engagement in this work.

“One of the fantastic things about Casa Pueblo is that the community’s engaged in every step,” she said. “It can sometimes get messy, but it makes it so much better and so much more effective.”

Massol-Deyá similarly referred to climate change as a global problem that needs global action to address.

“The kind of climate change that makes hurricanes in the Caribbean worse and worse is not due to the activities of the people in the Caribbean. It’s due to the activities of people all over the world,” Brusi said. “When we think of climate change, we need to stop feeling safe in distance. What we do here matters.”

Massol-Deyá mentioned that Honnold Foundation in Utah had taken interest in helping with Casa Pueblo, as had the Department of Energy, which named it one of 10 study sites on microgrid interactions.

“It’s a collateral outcome that was not intended, but because this is happening and is real, now you have something going on that is allowing others to learn and generate knowledge and technology to be used in other locations,” he said. “We’re very proud of that -- not only solving an issue on the local level, but having a broader impact.

“ ... We’re motivating others, we’re creating a reference that is a bridge: that it’s doable, that it works, that it’s good on a regular basis on good days, and you’re better prepared for emergencies. If something happens in one installation, it doesn’t compromise the town and it can be easily fixed, not like what we’re repeating right now.”

A recording of Massol-Deyá’s presentation is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGTNes7KnRw. To learn more or donate to Casa Pueblo, visit casapueblo.org.