ADE report shows increased K-12 enrollment in Coconino County

The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) released public school enrollment data for the 2021-2022 school year, showing an increase in both Coconino County and Arizona overall, though it was more mixed in Flagstaff schools.

The report compiles Oct. 1 enrollment data for schools, districts and counties across the state, as well as Arizona as a whole.

Enrollment rose 1.8% in Arizona overall (by about 20,300 students). District enrollment rose 2.75% across the state this school year, yet charter school enrollment fell by 0.62%.

Coconino County reported a total of 17,185 students in 2022, an increase from 16,869 last year. Student enrollment is similar from kindergarten through sixth grade, rising slightly in seventh grade and again in high school. Ninth grade had the highest enrollment at 1,648. A total of 227 students were enrolled in preschool across the county.

White (37.4%) and American Indian/Native Alaskan (35.6%) students accounted for the highest percentages in Coconino County, followed by Hispanic/Latino students (21.5%).

Flagstaff Unified School District's Oct. 1 enrollment figure increased by a little more 100 students this year, bumping up to 9,094. After a decrease of less than 100 students in the 2019-2020 school year, the district's enrollment fell to 8,945 in the 2020-2021 school year. Prior to that year, FUSD consistently had an enrollment of at least 9,600 since the 2012-2013 school year. Its highest enrollment in the last decade was 9,844 in 2015-2016.

The district's board receives a report on enrollment at each meeting, with totals broken down by school for every 10 days. Its enrollment has been falling throughout the school year, according to these reports, with 9,156 students reported on the 40th day of school (Oct. 7) and 8,985 in the most recent report (Feb. 22, the 120th day of school). State funding is determined by a school's 100th day enrollment -- which is 9,007 students this year.

Enrollment at most Flagstaff charter schools fell slightly this school year, continuing trends from recent years. This was the case for Montessori, the Mountain School and Northland Preparatory Academy. Enrollment also fell at Flagstaff Junior Academy and Basis Flagstaff, but both schools reported an increase the previous year.

With the exception of Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (2020-2021) and Basis (2017-2018), Flagstaff charter schools reported their lowest enrollment levels in the past five years in the 2021-2022 school year. While FJA followed the trend of slightly declining pre-pandemic enrollment, enrollment as Basis had been rising after an increase of almost 200 students in the 2017-2018 school year. FALA also experienced an increase (of around 50 students) that year, though its enrollment had been declining through the 2020-2021 school year. Its enrollment rose this year, by 20 students.

Though school size increased according to level, FUSD's elementary, middle and high schools had similar enrollment rates by grade level. The district reported a total of 3,892 elementary students, averaging 389 per school, with DeMiguel having the most students (566) and Leupp the fewest (134). It had a total of 1,777 middle school students (720 at Mount Elden Middle School and 1057 at Sinagua Middle School), 3,338 high-schoolers (1,699 at Flagstaff High School, 1,552 at Coconino High School and 87 at Summit), with 87 students enrolled in the Northern Arizona Distance Learning program.

FUSD's enrollment by grade level was similar in kindergarten through eighth grade, rising to a higher, though still consistent, level in high school. Ninth grade had the most students (918) and sixth grade had the lowest (558). A total of 96 students were enrolled in preschool through the district.

FUSD's enrollment by ethnicity was similar to that in Coconino County schools overall. White students accounted for the largest percentage (39.4%), followed by Hispanic/Latino (29.8%) and American Indian/Alaska Native students (25.5%). This is the same order as both last year and 10 years ago, although the percentages have been adjusting closer to each other.

“While we have more work to do to fully return our student counts to pre-pandemic levels, the trend is now moving in the right direction,” said Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffma of the state’s enrollment numbers. “It is imperative for the state to be laser-focused on providing resources to classrooms, and recruiting and retaining qualified educators to meet the needs of our students.”

