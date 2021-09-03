Act One Arizona brings virtual reality arts experience to Arizona schools

“The focus of our first season is really all about...freedom of expression and it’s all about how working artists in the Latinx community really find expression in their own art forms,” Maloney said.

The program is divided into three chapters lasting around 10 minutes each, with staff-led instruction between sections.

Maloney said they are also in the process of developing related curriculum for teachers to use before and after the program.

“Obviously we're really making this a fun experience, but I want kids to be able to take something away from it too. ...There is so much educational value in any kind of experience where you're leaving campus. But this experience in particular, I think, is really engaging [and] not just because VR in itself is just inherently engaging,” she said.

Since VR for K-12 arts education is so new, Maloney said they are also planning to use the program for research in partnership with Arizona State University.

Maloney said that as they were testing the program, she saw students identify with the featured artists. She mentioned a student who was moved to tears by the story of Los Cecelia’s founder and another who said “This artist's dope!” after watching the chapter on Sentrock.