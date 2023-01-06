ABOR report shows higher completion rates at Arizona universities, more NAU graduate degrees

The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) recently released a college completion report showing the number of degrees awarded at Arizona’s three public universities in 2021. While the report showed increases across the universities, Northern Arizona University (NAU) reported a similar overall number of degrees as in 2020, with increases mostly in graduate degrees.

According to the report’s introduction, 2021 had the highest number of degrees awarded so far, with the universities seeing increases at both the undergraduate and graduate level. The number of degrees awarded in 2021 at all levels totaled 50,435, 6.1% higher than the year before.

Since 2011, the number of bachelor’s conferred has increased 61.5%, the report said. Overall, the three universities awarded 35,808 undergraduate degrees in 2021 — 5.4% higher than in 2020. Its total of undergraduate degrees awarded to Arizona residents of 22,168 was 3.5% higher than in 2020.

Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and NAU awarded a combined total of 14,627 graduate degrees in 2021, resulting in a 7.9% increase than the year before and setting a record for master’s and doctoral numbers.

Across the universities the most popular undergraduate degrees were in the fields of business (6,327 degrees, which is 14.1% higher than five years ago) and health or biological/biomedical sciences (health reported a 12.2% increase in degrees from 2020, while biological rose 7.6%). Educational bachelor’s fell 2.1% from 2020, though the total awarded in 2021 (1,553) is still 5.1% higher than five years ago.

Of the 12,413 master’s degrees awarded, the most common areas of study were education, business management and engineering. Top doctoral majors (of 2,214 total degrees) included health, legal and engineering.

The number of on-campus degrees was similar in 2020 and 2021 (26,788 in ‘21), while the number online increased by 25.6% from 2020 to 9,020 in ‘21). In 2020, 21.1% of bachelor’s degrees were awarded to online students — which rose to 25.2% in ‘21.

At NAU, the total of degrees awarded (7,747) was similar to 2020’s total of 7,748, according to the report. Of those degrees, 80% were bachelor’s, 17.1% master’s and 2.8% doctoral.

Overall, the total has been increasing slightly since 2011, when NAU awarded 5,584 degrees. The majority continued to be on-campus degrees, with 20% of bachelor’s, 46% of master’s and 2% of doctoral degrees awarded to online students in 2021.

The number of bachelor’s degrees awarded at NAU in 2021 fell slightly to 6,198 from 6,259 in 2020. The total had been rising slightly for four years, seeing a bigger increase five years ago. Of the 10 years listed in the report, this was the only one in which the number of bachelor’s degrees fell, and 2021’s total represented a 63.88% cumulative increase from the 3,782 awarded in 2011. In 2020, the cumulative increase was 65.49%, higher than the 25.17% increase reported in U.S. public institutions.

The number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to Arizona residents followed a similar pattern, with 4,311 awarded in 2021 and 4,412 in 2020. The cumulative change since 2011 was a 145.7% increase for nonresident students and a 43.03% increase for residents.

The most popular bachelor’s programs based on degrees awarded were nursing–option for registered nurses (5.72%, or 362 degrees), biomedical science (275 degrees), criminology and criminal justice (268), elementary education (258), and hotel and restaurant management (209).

The number of master’s degrees awarded by the university continued the rising pattern started in 2018. NAU awarded 1,328 master’s degrees in 2021, up from 1,276 the prior year. It is still lower than the 1,707 awarded in 2011; the report shows a decreasing trend from 2012 to 2015 that began reversing in 2016.

Across the United States, public institutions in 2020 recorded a 15.71% cumulative increase in the number of masters degrees granted since 2011, while NAU reported a decrease of 25.25%. In 2021, NAU’s cumulative decrease lessened to 22.2%.

The most common master’s degrees were education leadership specialties in principal K-12 (9.1% or 121 degrees) and community college/higher education (90 degrees), organizational leadership (113), clinical speech–language pathology (60) and human relations (57).

NAU’s total of doctoral degrees also continued a rising pattern, with 220 awarded in 2021, from 213 in 2020.

The year 2022 totals — a number that has been increasing since 2014 — represent a 131.6% cumulative increase from the 95 doctoral degrees NAU awarded in 2011. In 2020, the cumulative increase was 124.2%, compared to the U.S. public institutional increase of 16.5%.

The most popular degrees for doctoral students were physical therapy (43.64%, or 96 awards), occupational therapy (43), educational leadership specialties in community college/higher education administration (19) and K-12 administration (12), followed by biology (10).

Increasing post-secondary attainment in Arizona has been a focus for both ABOR and NAU lately.

According to the report, only 46% of Arizona high school graduates go to college for a lower mark than the nationwide rate of 63%. Of these, 68.3% enrolled in one of Arizona’s public universities.

In a special meeting that took place Dec. 13, ABOR expanded its Arizona Promise Program to include all Arizona students who qualify for a Pell Grant. The program is a guaranteed college scholarship for Arizona residents who meet the eligibility requirements.

According to an ABOR announcement, the change from previous requirements (which had been “Pell-eligible students with zero expected family contribution”) almost doubles the number of eligible students.

“We went into this Promise scholarship as a way of giving students greater access to higher education and increasing overall state attainment, “ said Regent Larry Penley in the meeting. “ ... The Promise scholarship is designed to help build economic prosperity. It’s also to address the needs of those families who may say to their son or their daughter, ‘I’m sorry ... we don’t have the money to send you to school here,’ and it’s designed to make price more transparent.”

The full report can be viewed here.