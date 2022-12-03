ABOR Regents’ Grant to study ways to reduce cancer risk in Arizona firefighters

A new Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) grant will allow researchers to study ways to mitigate the impact of firefighters’ work on their health.

Over the next three years, researchers from Arizona’s public universities will partner with firefighters across the state to study how different interventions reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease, which is usually higher for those in the occupation.

“Firefighters are protecting us, they’re risking their lives and their health to protect us and it’s really important that we provide them information that they can use to help them protect themselves,” said Jeff Burgess, a University of Arizona professor in the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and one of the project’s principal investigators.

Co-principal investigators on the study are Melissa Furlong, an assistant professor at the UofA College of Public Health, and Floris Wardenaar, an assistant professor at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.

Burgess said the study comes in response to a request from Arizona fire departments to find ways to address the higher risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease that comes with the profession as well as the increased exposure to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals”).

“We know that cancer and cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers of firefighters and we know that they both need to be addressed,” he said.

A previous UofA study led by Burgess found that firefighters may be exposed to PFAS through burning household items, personal protective equipment and the aqueous film-forming foam used to put out combustible liquids.

This June, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified firefighting as a group one carcinogen, meaning that it has a high level of certainty that exposure in the occupation causes cancer. It found strong evidence for five ways this happens: through genotoxicity, epigenetic changes, chronic inflammation, receptor-mediated effects and oxidative stress.

Cardiovascular risk factors for firefighters include those common in the general population (diet and exercise, for example), as well as the “incredible stressors” that come from responding to a fire. Even things like shift work are likely a carcinogen, Burgess said, and detrimental to health more generally.

“They are also exposed to incredible stressors when they’re responding to a fire, just having to work incredibly hard,” he said. “That’s what is unique to the firefighters that really puts them at risk for these cardiac events.”

He also noted that exposure to PFAS has been associated with an increased risk of both cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The three-year funding for the Regents’ Research Grant (a total of $4 million) will begin in January and the researchers are currently in the process of setting up the project.

Other Regents’ Grants for fiscal year 2023 will be used to fund projects on Arizona’s groundwater supply, mitigating wildfire risk, a system to measure tree-water stress and ways to locate and respond to bark beetles, among others.

“This round of grants addresses critical issues that are affecting Arizonans today, from preserving our state’s forests to cooling desert cities in an era of rising temperatures,” regent Fred DuVal said in an ABOR announcement of the grants. “I appreciate the strong collaboration between our state agencies and fire partners and look forward to research results that improve quality of life for Arizonans.”

Researchers on this study are currently working with firefighters to develop a list of interventions and explain the project to other departments across the state.

The plan is to enroll 1,500 firefighters across Arizona and provide them with a variety of interventions based on their PFAS levels. Those with higher levels will be given blood or plasma donations to try to lower their levels, while those with lower levels will collectively select other promising interventions (based on peer reviewed publications) to try.

Depending on which the cohort chooses, these other interventions might include things like intermittent fasting, exercise interventions, supplements or nutraceuticals.

“One potential [nutraceutical] is broccoli seed extract, which has been shown in smokers to help turn the metabolism of benzene to less toxic forms,” Burgess said as an example. “That’s important because firefighters are exposed to benzene in fires and benzene is known to cause cancers.”

These interventions will take place over a period of between seven months to a year, depending on effective timelines shown by previous studies. At the end, researchers will take more blood and urine samples, studying them for changes in PFAS levels and the firefighters’ epigenetic clocks (also called biological clocks), which are a way to measure risk for diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disease.

“People have shown that with aging, you get certain patterns of methylation and if you get more rapid changes of patterns in those DNA methylation patterns associated with aging, then you’re at increased risk for a number of diseases,” Burgess explained. “There’s also been work showing that, through interventions, you can reduce that accelerated aging and really, that’s what we’re looking at here.

“...We’re going to see whether we can reduce those biological clocks through these interventions to therefore show whether these have the potential also to reduce the diseases that firefighters have.”

More about the project and other Regents’ Grants can be found on ABOR’s website.