The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) has created a platform that will help guidance counselors raise FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion rates at their schools as part of its efforts to increase postsecondary attainment.

In Arizona, high school students that meet minimum requirements (16 courses and a 3.0 GPA, though NAU will be piloting an adjusted admissions program this fall) are guaranteed acceptance in one of its three state universities. The Arizona Promise Program ABOR introduced last year goes even further, allowing all Pell-eligible resident students to attend a state university without needing to pay tuition or fees.

To access the Promise Program, however, students need to complete a FAFSA and currently, only 30% of students in Arizona (29% in Coconino County) do, said ABOR vice president of academic affairs and institutional analysis, Chad Sampson.

As cited in ABOR’s announcement of its new platform, Arizona College Connect, National College Attainment Network data shows that Arizona high school seniors who didn't complete the FAFSA were eligible for an additional $104 million in Pell funding.

ABOR staff have been working on a variety of strategies this year to raise FAFSA completion rates, including the FAFSA Challenge and the pilot peer coaches program. Its College Connect platform, released in November 2022 and announced earlier this month, is the most recent effort.

The platform is meant to be an easily accessible way for guidance counselors to keep track of FAFSA completion at their school. In addition to seeing students’ progress on their FAFSA (if they're missing a signature, for example, or left off halfway through the application), counselors can view school completion rates, FAFSA toolkits and other ABOR assistance programs.

The plan is to continue adding FAFSA and college attainment data, said Julie Sainz, director of FAFSA and college access initiatives.

"FAFSA is just a starting off point to it," she said, "but we do have bigger plans for this portal to enhance it and definitely make it more college attainment data in there as well. That way it's a go-to centralized hub for counselors to visit for all things FAFSA and college attainment."

The reason College Connect was designed specifically for high school guidance counselors is because they can be so influential on a student’s decision to go to college, Sampson said. He hoped the platform would make one part of their work easier.

“Guidance counselors have a tremendous number of duties now in most high schools and a tremendous number of students that they have to work with, so we didn’t want to add one more thing to their burden,” he said. “We wanted to add a tool for them to make their job easier, to make it more effective and that’s really the design behind it.”

So far, around 250 schools have partnered with ABOR to use College Connect and guidance counselors at 80% of those have accessed the platform. In Flagstaff, these schools include Coconino High School, Flagstaff High School, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and BASIS Flagstaff.

The “north star” goal is to eventually reach 100% FAFSA completion, Sainz said. While she expected reaching that goal would take time, the platform's initial participation levels showed promise.

One of the main barriers Sainz said she saw to FAFSA completion were some common myths among students, particularly that they wouldn’t qualify for aid.

“With the Arizona College Connect, it's really debunking those myths and raising awareness that any student can qualify for financial aid [and that] there are various types of financial aid as well,” she said. “We want to make that well-known and make sure that students know about this application and the opportunities it can unlock for college.”

Both said they hoped the counselors using College Connect would expand and that the tool would eventually increase FAFSA completion and postsecondary attainment across Arizona.

“So that more students have the assistance to complete the FAFSA and have the support to get all their college-going applications and efforts intact,” Sainz said. “… Really just bridging the gap and making sure that they have this equal opportunity.”

Samson added his hopes for guidance counselors:

“They have a tremendous burden on their shoulders and we want to make sure that they understand that we’ll do what needs to be done and give them tools to help improve FAFSA completion and getting more kids into college,” he said.

More information about Arizona College Connect can be found at azregents.edu/programs/arizona-college-connect