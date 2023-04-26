The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) approved Northern Arizona University’s (NAU) proposal for tuition and fee increases at its meeting Thursday alongside the other two state universities.

NAU had announced its tuition and fee proposal for the 2023-2024 school year in March -- which included a 3% increase to resident undergraduate tuition and 4% to graduate tuition. It had increased tuition for resident undergraduates 3.5% for the 2022-2023 school year after two years without any increases due to the pandemic.

It is also the first year for a new tuition-setting structure at Arizona’s public universities, with all three proposing maximum growth rates that would last through the 2028-2029 school year.

“The proposal we have presented is the product of much deliberation in consultation with student leaders and in engagement with our community through our estimated shared governance structures to establish a mission-aligned transparent and sustainable tuition and fee rate,” President José Luis Cruz Rivera said.

He noted that the increases were meant to support NAU's new Access2Excellence program, which guarantees tuition coverage to certain groups of students, and increased stipends, health insurance and tuition for graduate students as well as to respond to “increasing operational costs related to inflationary pressures.”

About five students and faculty from the three universities made comment at the meeting to ask that the proposed increases be shot down. Most of opponents of the hikes were wearing shirts donning the United Campus Workers logo, an organization that is leading a fee remission campaign at Arizona state universities.

“Graduate students are struck with the financial burden of paying over $1,000 to our universities, our employers, in mandatory fees each year,” said NAU graduate student Riley Hamilton.” ... We are not only students at universities in Arizona, we are faculty essential to the function of universities in Arizona. When these financial hardships are placed upon us, not only does our opportunity for financial well-being suffer, but education suffers."

Hamilton added: “It is our right as students of Arizona public universities to receive affordable access to higher education, and it's your job as the governing body of these institutions to make that happen for all of us. Arizona students need a fee waiver now and I encourage you to vote in favor of it today.”

Regent Fred DuVal responded to these comments before voting in favor of all three universities' proposals during the meeting item.

“You are heard and I appreciate your passion,” he said. “I do want to say this year's vote for me is a yes for these reasons. The state has not increased its investment while we have grown student enrollment by 7-10% depending on the institution. ... We have reached a billion dollars in state institutional aid to students. ... Your degrees that we give you have market value. They have market value because we draw and retain good faculty, and in order to do that we need to pay them good wages.

"This proposal increases faculty salaries by 6% and more in some cases, twice the amount of the tuition increase and equal to the rate of inflation. That is the right priority. So the priority of more institutional aid, the priority of trying to cut costs where we can, the priority of investing in the dignity and talent of our faculty results in my deciding this year that I will vote yes.”

All of the universities' tuition and fee proposals were approved by ABOR, with eight regents voting in favor and one, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction and ex-officio ABOR member Tom Horne, abstaining due to his absence from the previous meeting where the proposals had been discussed.

A recording of the meeting is available on ABOR’s YouTube page. Discussion of the tuition and fee proposals begins about 50 minutes into the meeting.