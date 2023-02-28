Earlier this month, the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) approved a new multiyear tuition setting process for Arizona’s three public universities, with the hope of increasing predictability and transparency for students and their families.

Instead of the current yearly process, Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona will now have six-year cycles with a set maximum percentage growth rate for several categories of fees.

Tuition (both graduate and undergraduate), academic fees, meal and housing plans will have a set growth rate for each cycle. That percentage, when added to the previous year’s tuition, for example, would be the highest each university is allowed to set its tuition, though it will also be able to set a lower rate.

The policy also eliminates course fees, while continuing mandatory, program and college fees.

ABOR will take action in the fourth year of each cycle, setting a new growth rate for the next four years.

The timeline for tuition setting will also shift from the spring to the fall, with the universities presenting their proposals by Nov. 15 and publishing their rates for each category by Dec. 15 each year (a public hearing will still be held prior to the November meetings). The tuition and fees for the next academic year will then be published by Dec. 31, alongside the maximum tuition and fees for the following year.

This year’s tuition setting process will serve as a transition between the two policies.

ABOR will be setting tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 school year in its April meeting. To transition to the new policy, it will first use the current process to set fees for the year and then use the new policy to set a maximum growth rate that will stay in place through the 2028-2029 school year.

Tuition and fee setting will then move to the fall, with tuition and fees for the 2024-2025 school year being set this December.

This change is intended to give more notice to students and the Arizona legislature before its spring legislative session begins, executive director John Arnold said in the Feb. 9 meeting.

Under the new policy, whether an increase goes into effect will also depend on the state legislature.

If the state approves additional funding (specifically, general fund appropriations for either general operations or student financial aid) for the universities in a given year that is at least 2.5% of the total tuition, the policy states that the universities cannot increase their tuition rates.

If the legislature reduces the universities’ funding, they will also be able to increase tuition over the growth rate as an offset.

Arnold also noted that the policy allowed for exceptions to the maximum rate in response to “new circumstances.”

For the current year, Arnold said in the meeting, a 2.5% increase would equal $110 million.

“We are hoping the state will support Arizona families and students,” chair-elect Fred Duval said in a press release. “So we are making a clear and simple offer to the legislature: if the legislature commits to a sufficient level of committed multi-year funding, we will cap tuition.”

The tuition setting changes have been a topic of discussion at ABOR meetings throughout this school year, with the initial proposal brought to the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee on Sept. 15, 2022. After a few rounds of revisions, the board approved the first reading in November.

In the Feb. 9 meeting, Arnold and other regents said the goal was to give students and their families “more transparency and more predictability” when it comes to tuition.

“We hope this tuition restructure will be helpful for students and families,” chair Lyndel Manson said in the release. “Our intention is to reduce confusion about tuition and fees and — most of all — provide predictability for students so they know what to expect when budgeting for college.”

ABOR voted to approve the new policy at that meeting, with regent Larry Penley giving the only dissenting vote.

“There is so much to like about this proposal: the timing so that parents and students and their families know well ahead of time what the price is going to be to go to school, the predictability that it gives, the transparency that it provides and also the tuition tiers,” he said. “...I will likely vote against it because of the restriction that I think is inappropriate when we’re not confronting the fact that substantial additional funding, well beyond what is called for in this particular policy, should be provided by the state of Arizona.”

Duval disagreed, saying “we are not seeking in excess.”

“Institutional financial aid now is larger than the state’s investment in our universities — it’s an unsustainable model,” he said. “…I am enthusiastic about this tuition proposal precisely because it says to the state, be our partner and we will respond in a partner-esque way by holding tuition down. The ball is in your court to make the kind of investment we need and we will pass that savings on to the consumers of our products: our students and families.”

The full version of the new policy can be found online. A recording of the Feb. 9 ABOR meeting can be found on its YouTube page, with this discussion beginning around 35 minutes.