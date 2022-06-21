ABOR approves 2023 budget for Northern Arizona University

The Arizona Board of Regents approved fiscal year 2023 budgets for Arizona’s three public universities at its most recent board meeting, held earlier this month.

NAU’s budget represents a slight decrease from its fiscal year 2022 budget, due largely to the amount of one-time Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) funding awarded last year. Overall, however, the university projects a net position increase in both 2022 and 2023 ($7.9 million).

Vice president for finance, institutional planning and analysis Bjorn Flugstad presented the university's budget at the May 26 meeting of ABOR’s finance, capital and resources committee.

Overall, revenue is projected to decrease by 5% from the 2022 budget (and 10% from expected 2022 results). The total for 2023 is $620.4 million; its 2022 total is estimated to be $686.1 million.

Tuition and fee adjustments approved in April mean a slight increase to the university's revenue. Other areas of increase Flugstad mentioned include campus activities, sponsored project awards and additional Road Scholar activity.

The board meeting's agenda shows that NAU’s gross tuition and fee revenues are estimated to total $369.5 million in 2022, a sum that is budgeted to increase to $377.4 million in 2023. This is still lower than 2021’s total of $379.4 million, which is itself reduced compared to both 2019 and 2020.

Enrollment at the university is still projected to decrease in 2023, though less than the 3.2% (858 full time equivalent, or FTE, students) previously predicted as part of tuition setting in March. Flugstad’s presentation showed a projection of a 1.7% decrease in enrollment (473 FTE students).

Overall, NAU expects its number of undergraduate students to decrease by 545 and its number of graduate students to increase by 72. This would mean six years of continued growth in graduate students.

“The undergraduate enrollment is largely driven by the roll through of previous years cohorts being smaller,” Flugstad said. “We expect this fall to be the trough of that roll through impact on enrollment.”

Decreases included one time funds being replaced by slightly lower recurring investments, one time 2022 Technology and Research Initiative Fund (TRIF) funding that will not continue and the decreased HEERF funding.

According to the presentation, HEERF funding for 2022 totaled $77 million, or 13% of the university’s overall revenue for the year. In FY23, the university will receive a total of $14 million in HEERF funding, 2% of the year’s revenue.

Expenses are projected to decrease by 9% from 2022. 2023 expenses are budgeted at $612.5 million compared to the 2022 estimate of $670.0 million. This includes $8 million in one time personnel investments Flugstad said.

“Inflation certainly is a point we are very keen on watching,” he said, noting that the university is looking at ways to save through contract negotiations, leases and analysis of campus purchases.

The finance, capital and resources committee meeting, including Flugstad’s presentation, can be found on ABOR’s YouTube, as can the June 9 board meeting.

