A sign of congratulations around Flagstaff for graduates

“These connections we have to our customers and to one another are the best things about this business,” Hansen said. “We can complete a lot of orders without face-to-face interaction, but our work is never done in isolation. Completing a job correctly requires a lot of collaboration and engagement with others.”

Despite her position as an independent business owner, Hansen explained that she feels connected and encouraged. Minuteman Press’s headquarters — along with other franchise owners — provide a clear sense of companionship for everyone involved with the company.

Together, Hansen and Hubbard navigated IMP through the beginnings of an overwhelming pandemic. Although the future remains unclear, the duo enjoyed coming up with new strategies and innovative techniques.

“While this is an unnerving time for small businesses, it has really forced us to look at creative ways to increase our sales during this economic downturn,” Hansen said. “Kelsey [Hubbard] and I have a brainstorming session most mornings about new ideas, and that has been exciting and stimulating and hopeful.”

Gibbs offered support for Hansen as well as other business owners who dedicate their time to pursuing a passion, even with all these difficulties.