A sign of congratulations around Flagstaff for graduates

As high school seniors and their families search for untraditional ways to celebrate graduation, Tracie Hansen and International Minute Press (IMP) are providing a unique answer.
Hansen, who bought The Print Raven in 2018, converted the former business into a Minuteman Press franchise and fulfilled her entrepreneurial dream. After a year and a half of ownership however, the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly forced her to be creative.
During a conversation with office manager Kelsey Hubbard, the pair recognized another owner’s plan to celebrate graduating seniors with custom yard signs, and the idea resonated with them. Following that discussion, IMP started offering signs with welcoming designs, graduates’ names and school colors. Orders can be placed online for $15 plus tax.
Through an email interview, Hansen said the product helps graduates feel supported and remembered, even during these challenging circumstances.
“Graduating from high school is such an important rite of passage, and it feels incomplete that all these seniors are missing out on the traditions and rituals where they would normally be celebrated,” Hansen said. “We loved the idea of bringing graduates some deserved recognition and wanted to do it in a personal way that makes them feel special.”
Kelly Gibbs, a former schoolteacher and local grandmother, said the signs demonstrate Flagstaff’s appreciation for graduates. When she heard about IMP’s custom creations, she immediately donated two for families that need help — and plans to contribute more.
Similarly, Sue Mills wanted to celebrate her daughter and benefit local business. Although 18-year-old Joy leaves for college in the Pacific Northwest in August, her high school graduation from Northland Preparatory Academy will be recognized.
“When I saw they were printing these signs, I really wanted to do something to support them in this time of less business,” Mills said.
While IMP congratulates students and locals provide business, both sides benefit from the idea. Despite the struggles and uncertainties imposed by COVID-19, Hansen said the Flagstaff community lifts one another up during difficult times.
“We see how the students are being uplifted by a community that is celebrating them, and that feels good,” Hansen said. “They are helping us, and we are helping them. That is a true win-win.”
For those who order signs, IMP offers curbside pick-up or free deliveries in Flagstaff city limits. Hansen’s two children, 19-year-old Zack and 17-year-old Natalie, are helping with various distributions — once they finish their schoolwork.
Although local customers are most common, Hansen said IMP received orders from different cities in Arizona, another from Washington state and even one from Hawaii. Furthermore, multiple parents reached out to offer their appreciation and support, especially because they have an opportunity to uniquely celebrate their children.
“These connections we have to our customers and to one another are the best things about this business,” Hansen said. “We can complete a lot of orders without face-to-face interaction, but our work is never done in isolation. Completing a job correctly requires a lot of collaboration and engagement with others.”
Despite her position as an independent business owner, Hansen explained that she feels connected and encouraged. Minuteman Press’s headquarters — along with other franchise owners — provide a clear sense of companionship for everyone involved with the company.
Together, Hansen and Hubbard navigated IMP through the beginnings of an overwhelming pandemic. Although the future remains unclear, the duo enjoyed coming up with new strategies and innovative techniques.
“While this is an unnerving time for small businesses, it has really forced us to look at creative ways to increase our sales during this economic downturn,” Hansen said. “Kelsey [Hubbard] and I have a brainstorming session most mornings about new ideas, and that has been exciting and stimulating and hopeful.”
Gibbs offered support for Hansen as well as other business owners who dedicate their time to pursuing a passion, even with all these difficulties.
“I think she’s made to be an entrepreneur,” Gibbs said about Hansen. “She has all the qualities that will make her succeed.”
While IMP continues to make custom signs and recognize seniors, the Flagstaff community is celebrating in other ways. In an effort to praise graduates, Coconino High School will turn on its lights for 20 minutes, 20 nights in a row.
Similarly, Mills said other life-changing events — such as funerals, weddings and childbirths — were transformed by the virus.
“We should all think about the different losses that people are experiencing during this coronavirus time, and how to honor or celebrate them in some way,” Mills said.
Businesses like IMP can create a source of connection and companionship, regardless of the current challenges. As Hansen demonstrates compassion, Gibbs added that other people can learn to provide this support, especially through donations.
“People tend to focus on what we’re losing through all of this crisis, but I think it’s important to realize what we’re gaining,” Gibbs said. “The primary thing is how people are reaching out to each other and providing help.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.