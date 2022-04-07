A boost for forestry jobs in northern Arizona: Seeing the forest in the trees

Backpack -- check. Hiking boots -- check. Sunscreen -- check.

Resume and interview skills?

More than a dozen prospective employees interested in working in the forestry industry in northern Arizona met with employers for a different kind of job recruitment fair last week. For the third year running, Ironwood Forestry’s “Forestry Recruitment Field Day” included interview skill development, a 9-mile hike and enjoying lunch while mixing with employers in the forestry industry looking for hard-working, durable employees.

Eli Jensen is the owner of Ironwood Forestry, and his business focuses on services that include taking inventory of trees in a forest, marking timber, conducting research and more. His bread and butter is bidding on government forest management contracts, and the work, requiring long hours, is physically demanding and has a high turnover rate among employees.

He wondered if he might stem that turnover rate.

“When my company grew to the point where I needed to start hiring crew members, start hiring my own people, I needed a way to determine that they were going to be prepared for the challenges of production forestry work,” Jensen said. “So, we started this field day, which has a physical component. It’s been a really good metric in the past three years.”

Recruiters immediately wanted to be a part of the field day, and it has grown a little each year, he added.

John Saltonstall, business retention and expansion manager for the Economic Vitality Division of the City of Flagstaff, said the field day is an excellent example of innovation in an industry positioned for future growth.

“From a workforce development perspective, the event demonstrates empowered creativity in a unique way that serves as a fitness test, a compatibility test and a personality test all at once,” Saltonstall said.

He added that even though there was no actual test given, the prospective employees learned a lot about themselves and the others with whom they spent the day.

Saltonstall also said from a business perspective, Jensen is getting people interested in the forestry industry in the area -- which is growing.

“From an ecological perspective, there is an enormous amount of work to be done in the forests,” Saltonstall said. “The thinning of the forests is critical to preventing catastrophic wildfires and protecting our watershed.”

Nearly every prospective employee at the field day was a student from Northern Arizona University’s forestry program. They all successfully made the 9-mile trek from Markit! Forestry Management on Butler Avenue to the airport and back.

Nousseir Bahlous, a community college student studying sustainability, is hopeful to join NAU’s forestry program soon. On the hike, he carried a U.S. flag the entire way.

“You’re kind of getting the idea of the physicality and the mental energy you need to put into something so physical like a forestry job,” Bahlous said. “Also, in the field, you get to understand the landscape you’re dealing with better.”

Forestry student Sophia Maricich is in her first year at NAU.

“I decided to be a part of this effort today because I heard about it in one of my classes and I thought it was a good way to get involved in forestry,” Maricich said. “I really want to get some hands-on experience. Right now, I’m taking the required classes that sophomores and freshmen have to take. So, I just thought this was a great way to get experience early on.”

Ethan Jacobs also studies forestry at NAU and has been working with Ironwood Forestry since last fall marking timber.

“I’m here to get some connections in the forestry business,” Jacobs said. “It’s great to get out there and get some hands-on work with trees.”

Among the employers at the event was NewLife Forest Products, which now has a mill in Bellemont. The business is expected to become a large employer in the future, said Lily Chamberlin, operations administration supervisor.

“It’s super exciting because we’re helping to build this industry that’s so important to our forests and our future,” Chamberlin said.

Kevin Ordean, forest operations manager for NewLife, said, “It’s an outside job. Out in the woods, that’s our office, and we’re looking for people excited to do that.”

NewLife, dedicated to sustainable forestry and wood products manufacturing, creates trim and molding for home building at the mill in Bellemont. The small-diameter ponderosa pine being provided to the mill is not of the quality needed to build homes.

“We’re rebuilding an industry that’s been gone from the area for 30 years,” Ordean said. “Seeing people wanting to work in this industry, it’s exciting.”

Another field day is planned for next year, Jensen said.

“I see this becoming more important in the future,” Jensen said. “You know that you’re onto something when private industry and the Forest Service are saying the same thing -- and they’re all saying they need more people in the field with the skills that are needed to get the job done.”

For more information about the city’s Economic Development program, visit https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/1760/Economic-Development. For more information about forest restoration initiatives in Arizona, visit https://4fri.org/ or https://www.fs.usda.gov/4fri. And for more information about NewLife, visit https://www.nlfpaz.com.

