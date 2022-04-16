2023 Teacher of the Year open for nominations

The Coconino County Education Service Agency (CCESA) announced Friday that it will be accepting nominations for its 2023 Teacher of the Year Awards.

Full time preschool to 12th grade teachers in Coconino County are eligible for nomination. Award categories are CCESA’s 10th annual Teacher of the Year award, 5th Rookie Teacher of the Year Award and 2nd Lifetime Achievement award.

Nominations are required for a teacher to be considered for these awards. Nominated teachers will then submit a detailed essay application and letters of support, which will be judged according to a rubric by a panel of five judges. The top six candidates will then be interviewed to determine three finalists for each category.

Finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Spring 2023. The Teacher of the Year will be automatically nominated for the Arizona Teacher of the Year award, among other prizes.

“These awards are a distinguished countywide event created to celebrate, honor and recognize full-time teachers from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade,” according to a press release. “Even the simple act of nominating a teacher can mean the world to them. Nominating a teacher recognizes them for their hard work and efforts throughout the academic year.”

Nomination forms are due by 5 p.m. on June 1, 2022. Forms and additional eligibility requirements can be found at coconino.az.gov/1863/Celebrate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0