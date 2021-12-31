Economy Year in Review: Airport fees, government grants and flooding fallout in Flagstaff

This year marked an up-and-down endeavor for individuals, businesses and governments alike in trying to recover from the economic damage caused by the pandemic over the last 20 months.

Here are the top economic stories for 2021:

Airport fees

Just this week, the Flagstaff City Council voted to approve an ordinance that would eliminate free parking at the airport and instead require travelers to pay up to $8 per day and $48 per week starting early next year.

According to airport director Barney Helmick, charging for parking is necessary to pay for the $4.9 million borrowed from the city’s general fund to cover the construction of an additional parking lot and other improvements to the existing parking lot.

The airport long outgrew the existing 385-space Terminal Lot. The airport has expanded significantly in recent years with multiple routes and more than 124,000 passengers departing from the airport in 2019, Helmick explained.

The new lot -- dubbed the Terminal Economy Lot -- is currently under construction. It will more than double the number of parking spaces by adding 413 spots, ideally alleviating the parking overflow during the peak spring and summer seasons. The lot will also feature internal walkways and a sidewalk to the terminal. The addition of the new lot will also allow for further expansion of electric vehicle charging stations, bike paths and improve bus usage.

ARPA relief funding

Flagstaff City Council spent time addressing how more than $13 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding should be spent, coming to a consensus on the budget in October.

The budget includes $1.9 million toward housing; $2.5 million to alternate response services and a care center; $1.5 million toward cyber security and other government infrastructure; $1.4 million to nonprofit support; $635,000 toward small business recovery; and $600,000 to pre-K and STEAM education.

The federal funding was allocated to the city from the State and Local Recovery Funds, which is a subset of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and sets aside $350 million intended to support state and local governments.

Flooding fallout

In its ongoing attempts to mitigate post-fire flooding in the Museum Fire area, Coconino County received two different $3.5 million influxes of funding in the span of a week in November.

First, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the agency would provide funding for several flood mitigation projects below the burn scar. The announcement came after Moore and several other federal officials toured the Museum Fire burn area along with local county and city officials and Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

Then, the Natural Resources Conservation Service approved the Coconino County Flood Control District’s request for federal aid to help restore the Spruce Watershed and construct flood mitigation infrastructure below the Museum Fire burn scar. The money will allow the district to build infrastructure in several areas of private property, largely in the area of the Elden Estates neighborhood, as well as one section of property owned by the City of Flagstaff.

Canyon entrance reopens

After almost a year of being closed, the Grand Canyon National Park reopened its east entrance to the South Rim in April. It had been shut down to limit travel and the spread of COVID-19 across the nearby Navajo Nation and other northern Arizona communities.

That decision had been long sought by local business leaders and city officials in nearby communities including Page, who have pointed at the closure of the east entrance as one reason local economies are struggling.

Page Mayor Bill Diak and Page City Manager Darren Coldwell told the Arizona Daily Sun that the closure cut off the city from the largest draw for tourism in the region. With the east entrance closed, tourists were forced to drive a roundabout way through Flagstaff if they wanted to visit Page, Lake Powell or Horseshoe Bend, so many simply opted not to, Coldwell said.

Electric vehicles

The City of Flagstaff continued work on its Sustainable Automotive Rebate Program in 2021 to promote sustainable practices in the community and to support the city’s vehicle industry.

As the rebate program takes its roots in the city and more electric vehicles hit the market, Jack Fitchett, Flagstaff business attraction manager, said dealerships will be supported in their efforts to bring electric vehicle models to consumers. It is one of a few strategies the city has implemented to encourage electric vehicle use.

Fitchett said some local automotive dealerships have told the city they struggle with locals purchasing vehicles at dealerships in other cities, whether that’s due to lower prices, tax incentives or a greater selection of fuel-efficient vehicles. The Sustainable Automotive Tax Rebate program looks to provide a level of support for these dealerships.

Great American Outdoors Act

Arizona projects got $110 million last year and will get another $159 million in the fiscal year that started in October, or more than 9% of all funding nationally under the Great American Outdoors Act for those two years.

The money, dedicated largely to national parks but also to federal lands and tribal schools, has been welcomed by tourism and environmental groups, who said it is long overdue.

For national parks, the backlog of deferred maintenance totaled $11.9 billion in 2018, according to data from the National Park Service. More than $507.4 million of that was for projects in Arizona, with $313.8 million needed in the Grand Canyon National Park alone.

A boost to the arts

Rep. Tom O’Halleran announced in September that several entertainment venues across northern Arizona, many of which have struggled as COVID-19 forced events to be canceled, would be receiving federal aid through Shuttered Venue Operators Grants.

“As a lifelong lover of music, I know that live performance and art have the power to heal, to bring us together, and to expand our world view, as well as the power to stimulate the economies of growing states like Arizona. Independent venues were some of the first places to close and the last to open; when we push forward again as a nation, we cannot do so starved of the experiences that bring us together,” O’Halleran said in a statement.

In terms of Flagstaff organizations that received aid, the Flagstaff Symphony Association got $19,100. Greenhouse Productions got $148,917, Hullabaloo Festivals received $108,099 and Peak Events was given $208,317. Red & Black Productions received $52,240 and the Orpheum got $383,720. Lastly, Theatrikos Theatre Company is receiving $68,594.

Organizations in Page, Tusayan and Sedona also received federal grant money.

Construction projects

In an effort to stimulate a pandemic-stricken northern Arizona economy, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a plan in February to move $3 million of county projects to construction in the spring.

The Public Works Stimulus Plan featured civil capital improvement road projects, almost 7 miles of pavement preservation projects, road maintenance equipment procurement, and crushing and blasting at the county’s operated pits to produce road surfacing material.

In addition, Public Works secured approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to resurface 10 miles of county-maintained school bus routes on the Navajo Nation as part of the stimulus plan.

NAU's impact

Northern Arizona University has long had a significant effect on Flagstaff's economy as a whole, and the university is currently navigating a decline in the number of students who are attending.

NAU reported an enrollment loss of 4.2% (or 1,066 fewer students) in fall 2021 compared to the previous fall. Since the fall of 2017, the university's enrollment has decreased 10.8% (or 2,977 students). The report shows undergraduate enrollment increasing at the university from 2012 through 2018, and then declining since 2020.

NAU’s statistics in the ABOR Fiscal Year 2020 College Completion Report were similar to overall trends for Arizona public universities. The university saw a slight rise in undergraduate degrees, a continuation of its growth since 2010, the earliest data in the report. A total of 6,259 students graduated from NAU with a bachelor’s degree in 2020, and 1,489 received a graduate degree. Degrees in health and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields had the greatest increase.

State jobless rate

Arizona showed several straight months of decreased jobless rate in the second half of the year as the state tried to shake off the economic effects of the pandemic.

Job gains were spread across almost all categories, with the biggest increase in the leisure and hospitality industry that was battered last year by pandemic shutdowns and travel bans. Jobs in that sector grew 17.6% from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The most stark contrast to last year happened as the holiday shopping season began. The Arizona Department of Economic Security said there were 19,067 total jobless claims the week before Thanksgiving, compared to 404,748 in the same week in 2020.

