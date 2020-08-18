Economic development at Camp Navajo clears hurdle after inclusion in defense bill

But for Pastrick, when it is finally done, it will have been well worth the effort.

“It’s a key piece of how we will grow our economy and focus on high wage jobs,” Pastrick said. “We have an opportunity for business and private investment to locate here, in that area, and that will definitely shape the future and that landscape. We have fought for economic diversifications for so long.”

Pastrick said she and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, of which she is CEO, have already seen interest on the part of businesses. The area’s position along a both a major rail line and the Interstate 40 corridor makes it an attractive location for many businesses.

Camp Navajo itself is yet another asset that may make it attractive for businesses, Pastrick added. Originally built as a munitions depot during World War II, the camp has several large igloos built to securely hold explosives and other sensitive materials.

At the moment, many of those igloos are unused, but they offer a unique capability that could help bring defense industry jobs to northern Arizona.

Arizona already has a nearly $5 billion defense industry, but most of those jobs are centered in the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.