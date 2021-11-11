Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona honored with two awards

The Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona was honored with two Golden Prospector Awards during the Arizona Association for Economic Development Fall Forum, which was held last week in Flagstaff, according to a press release.

The Golden Prospector Awards were established more than 20 years ago to recognize excellence in economic development.

ECoNA and the City of Flagstaff were presented with one of the Economic Development Deal of the Year awards for recruiting UACJ Whitehall Industries, a leading supplier of precision extruded aluminum automotive components and assemblies.

ECoNA also was recognized for its digital brochure, "Encouraging Entrepreneurship at a Higher Elevation," a guide to the rich array of resources available in the region for start-up businesses.

AAED, founded in 1974, serves as Arizona's unified voice for responsible economic development through professional education, public policy and collaboration.

"While we are grateful for the honor from AAED, it is even more satisfying that our collaboration of public, private and nonprofit entities has resulted in more economic growth for our communities and greater prosperity for those who live and work in northern Arizona," said ECoNA president and CEO Gail Jackson.

