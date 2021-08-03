East Valley Endocrinology opens Flagstaff practice

East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology opened an office on Fourth Street in Flagstaff in mid-July with the goal of making endocrinology care more accessible in Northern Arizona.
East Valley Endocrinology, which also has locations in Gilbert and San Tan Valley, was established in Phoenix in 2011 to provide endocrinology services. The Flagstaff practice is led by Dr. Kristina Blohm, “a quadruple board-certified Endocrinologist who has been practicing in the Scottsdale area for more than 15 years,” according to a press release on the July 12 opening. Blohm listed those specialties as “internal medicine, endocrinology and metabolism, geriatric medicine and the American Academy of Antiaging medicine.”
Originally from Elko, Nevada, Blohm has experience treating diabetes as well as thyroid and female hormone disorders. She described her approach to medicine as starting with studies in biopyschology and centering on “a person’s overall well-being, from their mental state to their physical health.”
“I’m a big believer in whole-body health through integrative modalities,” she said, “so I like to blend Eastern medicine [and] Western medicine [to] just really help my clients achieve that optimum health and wellness that they are desiring.”
With the Flagstaff clinic, her focus will be on endocrinology, the study of hormones and metabolism. Blohm has listed conditions such as diabetes, hyper- and hypo- thyroidism, obesity and osteoporosis as “traditional endocrine diseases” that the practice would be focusing on.
Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, practice owner at East Valley Diabetes and Endocrinology, said he expected 60 to 70% of visits to the office to be for diabetes. This, he said, is typical for endocrinology offices and was also the case in their Gilbert location.
As of July 27, said Wadwekar, the Flagstaff location was only doing consultation, but that Blohm was qualified to do a number of other procedures (such as thyroid biopsies) -- which they planned to start using soon.
“And,” he said, “our office is located in a private care office, so if the patients need anything else, we have access to other specialties that can help them.”
Wadwekar said East Valley had been planning to expand to Flagstaff for “many years.”
He said the Glendale practice had seen patients from the area, including students at Northern Arizona University. In the past, however, they hadn’t had enough physicians on staff to support that expansion. Now that East Valley has Blohm , who has experience and lives a little closer (though still in Scottsdale), Wadwekar said, they felt more comfortable moving forward with the new location.
“We are looking for someone who’s going to be more local over there,” he said of his hopes for the new office’s future. “We have an investment out already, but endocrine is a hard specialty to recruit.”
Both Blohm and Wadwekar said the practice was going well so far. Blohm said the office staff and patients have been “wonderful.” The office was booking full days of appointments “from the beginning,” said Wadwekar, and both the physicians and the community have been supportive.
“Right now,” he said, “we just want to get more people involved and hopefully serve the community better and keep on adding providers. ...My hope is that the people in the community recognize that we are offering services so that they will know we are here if they need us and...we are here to support them and that we will continue to grow with other medical services that are offered in Flagstaff.”