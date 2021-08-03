East Valley Endocrinology opens Flagstaff practice

Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, practice owner at East Valley Diabetes and Endocrinology, said he expected 60 to 70% of visits to the office to be for diabetes. This, he said, is typical for endocrinology offices and was also the case in their Gilbert location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of July 27, said Wadwekar, the Flagstaff location was only doing consultation, but that Blohm was qualified to do a number of other procedures (such as thyroid biopsies) -- which they planned to start using soon.

“And,” he said, “our office is located in a private care office, so if the patients need anything else, we have access to other specialties that can help them.”

Wadwekar said East Valley had been planning to expand to Flagstaff for “many years.”

He said the Glendale practice had seen patients from the area, including students at Northern Arizona University. In the past, however, they hadn’t had enough physicians on staff to support that expansion. Now that East Valley has Blohm , who has experience and lives a little closer (though still in Scottsdale), Wadwekar said, they felt more comfortable moving forward with the new location.