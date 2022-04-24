Early voting starts for May 17 Special Election

Early voting has begun for the May 17 Special Election on Proposition 438, with the Coconino County Recorder’s Office mailing out 65,300 early ballots to registered voters.

The proposition is a reset of Coconino Community College’s (CCC) property tax rates. If it were to pass, the college’s primary property tax rate would increase from 0.4394 cents per $100 of limited property value to 0.7419 cents.

Voters on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) should call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181 if they have not received their ballots by Tuesday, April 26.

Registered voters not on the AEVL can request an early ballot by calling the Elections Office ot sending a written (Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001) or online request (“Early Ballot Request” at coconino.az.gov/elections).

In-person early voting is available at several locations across Coconino County and will run from April 20 through May 13. Times and locations can be found at coconino.az.gov.

Other information available at the above site includes a list of ballot drop boxes and how to see if your early ballot has been processed. More information is also available at the Election Office phone numbers listed above.

