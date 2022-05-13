Early models suggest Tunnel Fire has not steeply increased flood risk

The Tunnel Fire did not “dramatically move the needle” on existing flood risk in the Timberline neighborhood according to the first round of data from flood modeling conducted by Coconino County.

Modeling does suggest some increased discharge from watersheds in the area, but it also shows that this increased discharge should be captured by preexisting flood mitigation put in place after the Schultz Fire of 2010. Coconino County plans to move forward with further modeling, post-fire restoration of flood mitigation structures, and home-by-home risk analysis. Nonetheless, some residents remain concerned that planned mitigation will be insufficient.

Following the Tunnel Fire, Coconino County contracted JE Fuller Hyrdology and Geomorphology to create FLO-2D models that simulated rainfall and flood activity on the watersheds impacted by the Tunnel Fire. These new models were built upon 2016 models that included watershed improvements put in after the Schultz Fire. The 2016 models included flood mitigations such as alluvial fans and channels, as well as soil and vegetation conditions.

“Then what we did is overlay the Tunnel Fire burn on top of that and adjust those conditions per the Tunnel Fire burn severity,” said JE Fuller project manager Joe Loverich. By using the 2016 models as a starting point, Loverich explained that the preliminary results of the Tunnel Fire models are “conservative.” It’s likely that soil and vegetation conditions improved between 2016 and 2022.

What was added to the 2016 models was data based on the Tunnel Fire’s Soil Burn Severity (SBS) map, a resource produced by Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response teams. More severely burned soils tend to pose greater flood risk due to increased water repellency and decreased stabilization from vegetation. The SBS map for the Tunnel Fire evaluated almost 70% of the burned area to be “low” severity. A similar distribution was seen across the watersheds above the Timberline neighborhood.

“Most of the watershed was burned at either low severity or at moderate severity,” said deputy county manager Lucinda Andreani. “And importantly, the Tunnel Fire did not re-burn into very much of the steep slopes, whereas Schultz burned all the way to the top of the ridge.”

Given these factors, the FLO-2D modeling then simulated two inches of rainfall in 45 minutes — a storm comparable to those that contributed to the Museum Fire flooding in 2021. Under these conditions, the model showed that the Lennox/Wupatki Trails would see a 0% increase in discharge, the Peaceful/Kevin’s Way watershed would see a 6% increase in discharge, the Copeland watershed would see an 11% increase, the Campbell/Rope Arabian watershed would see a 35% increase, and the Brandis Way watershed would see a 45% increase.

An increase in discharge is not necessarily an increase in flooding, Andreani explained. The modeling also showed that these increases should be within the capacity of existing flood mitigation.

Take the channel meant to capture discharge from Brandis Way. This channel was “designed for a 405 cubic feet per second discharge,” Andreani said. “What we're expecting with this 45% increase is a 248 cubic foot per second discharge. When we looked at the flood model, all of the flooding was contained in the channel. It didn't affect any of the homes in the area.”

“Investments made on and off forest after the Schultz Fire are still serving the community extremely well by providing continuing, significant mitigation,” she added.

There are two affected watersheds that do not have preexisting mitigation: Peaceful/Kevin’s Way and Copeland. Mitigation following the Schultz Fire was elective and in some cases required homeowners to grant the county easements in order to construct channels. At the time that mitigation was being constructed, homeowners on these watersheds did not elect to have mitigation installed on their properties.

“Fortunately, the increase there isn't huge,” Andreani said.

Some preexisting mitigation has been affected by the Tunnel Fire, such as a “rundown structure” at the upper end of Brandis and terminal trench above Wupatki Trails. Andreani said the county is mobilizing to repair and restore mitigation structures affected by the fire, no matter what the modeling says.

“We're not just walking away,” Andreani said. “We're going to get things cleaned out, we're going to replace logs that burn with rock, and they will be returned to their original capacity. In a two-inch storm, that should be adequate to manage those flows.”

Some residents are unconvinced that the existing mitigation will be enough. Jonathan Archer of Brandis Way said during last year’s rain events, which in some cases exceeded the two-inch rainfall from the model, debris immediately clogged under the bridges crossing the county-installed drainage corridor.

“It shot that water 30 feet, clear over the road into my garage,” Archer said. He takes no reassurance from the early flood model results.

“[Debris] is going to get caught up in these washes,” he said. “I guarantee this is going to be a problem.”

Up the road on Brandis Way, Gary Sharpe expressed similar concerns. Like many residents is the area, he was impacted by the Schultz Fire flooding. Last year he witnessed clogging similar to that reported by Archer. In other places, he said water cut trenches through neighboring lots and skirted existing mitigation entirely.

“[The county] does all this modeling stuff, and so far it hasn't panned out,” Sharpe said. “You can do all the modeling that you want, but when something happens, and you're not prepared, we're in trouble.”

Sharpe can see the scar left by the Tunnel Fire from his yard and is worried what will happen in the rain.

“That’s pretty steep through there,” he said. “That slope is right in the burn scar. It’s going to come right down this hill.”

Sharpe said he would like to see greater involvement and cooperation between the county and his neighbors so that firsthand perspectives can be included in the calculation of flood mitigation. After living through the Schultz Fire and now the Tunnel Fire, he said normal procedures for flood and fire management may be outdated.

“The forest didn’t hardly have any time to heal after Schultz. It’s just one fire after another,” he said. “We know what comes next. It’s the flood. We need to get ahead of it before people get hurt. We need help now.”

Andreani said the county will continue to do modeling based on larger, three-inch storms. They also intend to do a “home-by-home” analysis to evaluate flood risk at a more precise level. In cases where risk is identified, the county will make contact with residents via mail.

If residents are concerned about the flood risk for their homes, they can request assessment by leaving contact information at the county call center at (928)-679-8525.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

