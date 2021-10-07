Eagles seek victory versus Marcos de Niza after Homecoming loss

Manning said that a group of offensive players came to an optional practice Saturday -- the day after their Homecoming dance -- and worked to find a quick solution, especially coming against a stingy Padres defense this Friday.

“They wanted to come in, and there was a good core of 12-14 of them that came in and had an honest-to-heart discussion about where our mistakes were. We pointed them out in film where we could have scored, and how to correct them,” Manning said.

Help for the offense could come in the form of effective special teams play, especially returns. Flagstaff had its best returning game of the season against Winslow, despite putting up just 12 points.

Price, the team’s main kick returner, took several kicks past the 50-yard line and into Winslow’s territory. It was unusual for the Eagles to start so many drives in opportune spots, but was not entirely surprising to the staff.

“We know the athlete that he is. We have him back there for a reason, because we know he can be that guy who makes those big plays. And special teams is important because you have a great opportunity to give the team a boost,” Manning said.

Price hopes that kind of production can be a pattern moving forward.