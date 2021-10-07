Eagles seek victory versus Marcos de Niza after Homecoming loss

The players for the Flagstaff Eagles football team (4-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon Region) took their 14-12 home loss on Thursday to Winslow pretty hard.
Some players’ heads were hung, having lost to a 3A Conference squad on Homecoming to end their four-game undefeated streak. The Eagles figured they made several mistakes that cost them the victory.
Now, as Flagstaff prepares for its final nonregion game against Marcos de Niza (2-3, 0-0 Desert Sky) there is a belief that the players can use the tough loss as motivation in the 4A matchup.
“There's acceptance and they’ve shown an ability to move on. They’re over it but trying to use it as a way to get better. We’re still looking at it like we have five games left, and want to go 5-0 from here,” Eagles head coach Sean Manning said.
“We just took Winslow a little bit too light, I think. And we’re not going to do that again,” added senior Gunner Price.
Among the improvements Flagstaff will attempt to make is to be more efficient on offense.
Flagstaff lost chances to score with a pair of turnovers on its first two drives of the game. Both times, the Eagles were on the Bulldogs’ side of the field, but came away with no points. There were other missed opportunities as well that Manning called “drive killers.”
Manning said that a group of offensive players came to an optional practice Saturday -- the day after their Homecoming dance -- and worked to find a quick solution, especially coming against a stingy Padres defense this Friday.
“They wanted to come in, and there was a good core of 12-14 of them that came in and had an honest-to-heart discussion about where our mistakes were. We pointed them out in film where we could have scored, and how to correct them,” Manning said.
Help for the offense could come in the form of effective special teams play, especially returns. Flagstaff had its best returning game of the season against Winslow, despite putting up just 12 points.
Price, the team’s main kick returner, took several kicks past the 50-yard line and into Winslow’s territory. It was unusual for the Eagles to start so many drives in opportune spots, but was not entirely surprising to the staff.
“We know the athlete that he is. We have him back there for a reason, because we know he can be that guy who makes those big plays. And special teams is important because you have a great opportunity to give the team a boost,” Manning said.
Price hopes that kind of production can be a pattern moving forward.
“It’s just trying to get some field position. And hopefully if we can get that rolling, it works for us to keep going and beat the other team,” Price said.
Despite the advantage on paper -- Marcos de Niza has lost two straight games, including a 49-21 home drubbing by Coconino on Sept. 24 -- Manning said the Padres are a quality opponent, most notably due to playmakers in all aspects of their offense and defense.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Williams has totaled 10 tackles for loss midway through the season, among a strong Padres defensive line. Senior quarterback Braesen Leon has averaged over 200 passing yards per game, spreading the ball out to several quality receivers.
So, without any single notable major flaw, Manning said the Eagles’ emphasis will be on their own improvement.
“They look pretty well-rounded. It’s really tough to figure out where a particular weakness can be. And we’ll just have to go in and play our game, focus on executing what we can do in our game plan,” Manning said.
At 4-1, with region games and power rankings on the horizon, Price understands there is still a chance, despite the loss to Winslow, to go 9-1 and reach the playoffs that eluded the Eagles last year.
“It makes us more hungry to win. It humbles us a little more and gives a little more energy,” he said.
The Eagles and Padres kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome.