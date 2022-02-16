Eagles fall to last-minute goal in girls soccer quarterfinals

The No. 7 Salpointe Catholic Lancers stunned the second-seeded Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer team with a late goal to win a 1-0 match in the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference playoffs Wednesday at Flagstaff High School.

After controlling the game for the majority of the second half, and nearly netting a goal of their own, the Eagles conceded a deep throw. The ball bounced high over a defender’s head and into the middle of a scrum in front of Flagstaff’s goal. It trickled in, and Salpointe Catholic took a lead with 42.9 seconds left. The Eagles made one last-ditch effort to tie in the final seconds, but could not get a shot on goal.

“That’s a dangerous throw and that’s a dangerous team, so anybody can score at any point in the game. We had our opportunities and didn’t capitalize, and they had their opportunity and did. And that’s sometimes just what it comes down to,” coach Savannah Berry said.

Truly, it looked as if the Eagles were unsure what had just happened, and the final buzzer rang before they finally realized the outcome and that their season was finished.

The goal was the lone defensive error for Flagstaff, who had played the better, more controlled style in the second half. The Eagles appeared more conditioned and suited to the weather, as there was brisk winds and snow falling throughout the match.

Junior Audrey Hutton had two separate shots on goal in the second half, but both were from tough angles and were thus parried away by the Lancers. The Eagles completed a pass to the middle in the 69th minute that actually tapped into the net, but the ball was ruled out of bounds before the pass, and thus the goal did not count and Salpointe Catholic was awarded a goal kick.

“The thing is you can have all the opportunities in the world, but if you don’t finish it doesn’t matter,” Berry said.

The effort was an answer to the Eagles’ first half that was a bit more sloppy. Flagstaff had chances in the first to score, but were less organized defensively. Junior Keira Robertson, who normally plays attack, was in at goalkeeper as a replacement for Lianna Albert, who missed the game for an unspecified reason. It took the second-stringer a bit to get comfortable, and Salpointe Catholic nearly converted a goal in the 18th minute.

A shot rolled past her slowly, and was mere inches from a goal for the Lancers. But junior Alexis Taylor was back in time to clear the ball just before it rolled in.

From there, she played a more confident game, and was excellent as a replacement despite Salpointe Catholic’s late goal.

“She’s a team player. She is a unique player in that she will do whatever it takes to help her team. And there’s very few people that would step into that position and the situation, and coming in as a backup in this game, I’m so proud of her,” Berry said.

The Eagles had more possession and more chances in the second half, especially early, despite being unable to convert.

“From halftime, Coach Savannah put us in check and it made us come out better in the second half,” said junior Ciara Garcia.

“We just had to come out calm after playing how we did at first, and we did that,” added senior Karina Fuhrmann.

The Eagles finished the season with a record of 14-1 (6-0 Grand Canyon), with their only loss coming to the defending champion Lancers -- who were much more talented than the seventh seed depicted.

Flagstaff has reached at least the quarterfinals in each season since 2015-16. That run includes a title in 2020. The Eagles will graduate a few key seniors, but return many of their starters and heavy contributors next year who will hope to lead the team back to this point again. Before thinking about next year, though, Berry wanted to congratulate her team on their efforts all year and in their final contest.

“They left it all out there, and as a coach all you can ask for is them to play for each other and do that. I’m so proud of them,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0