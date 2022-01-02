Eagle Scout helps build memorial garden at High Country Humane

Thanks to the work of a Flagstaff Boy Scout, visitors to High Country Humane in Timberline will now be greeted by a new memorial garden in some formerly vacant land in front of the animal shelter.

Nathan Carleton, 15, from Scout Troop 7031, teamed up with community volunteers to complete the memorial garden as part of the public service component of his Eagle Scout rank.

According to the Boy Scouts of America, less than 4% of scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout since the program started in 1911.

“Nathan did a great job of planning, gathering materials and equipment, and scheduling both adults and scouts to do the work," said Diane Jarvis, founder and board director of High Country Humane.

The memorial garden has several features, starting with a rainbow bridge over a dry gully that leads to a metal gazebo covering a sandstone patio. Next to the gazebo is a metal Tree of Life that has inscribed memorial river rocks around its base and metal heart-shaped ornaments with dedications to pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge.

“The gazebo was donated by Performance Staffing; it was assembled by the scouts and anchored in concrete," Jarvis said. "The metal tree was designed and created by Denise Edwards of Coyote Forging and Metalworks. The Rainbow Bridge was donated by volunteer Doug Lintner and the accompanying sign was the gift of an anonymous donor in memory of their dog.”

Nathan said the project was a culmination of all his work, and that his time scouting would continue to help him in his future endeavors.

“I’ve been a scout since second grade, a good long time,” Nathan said. “This project is not only the end of my scouting journey but also the beginning of it, because now that I’ve used all of these skills that I’ve learned over all of these years, it shows that I know how to apply them and know that I can accomplish things like this.

“I chose to do my Eagle Scout project with High Country Humane because looking at just the website alone, and then actually being here, it’s obvious that the work that they do is just wonderful and it’s really a good place for the community.”

As far as his next steps, Nathan has some ideas.

“What comes next for me? I’m still in scouting. I love going out and camping and leadership," he said. "I think I’m just going to finish school at Basis and hopefully do something in the medical field. Ophthalmology has really interested me.”

Watching a recent dedication ceremony for the memorial garden, Liz Olson, executive director of High Country Humane, was all smiles.

“It’s such a treasure to have a place on site for members of the public and adopters, for those who have been a member of our organization in the past, present or future who can remember their pets in a special way," Olson said. "We could not have completed this project without Nathan’s support, and the support of the other volunteers and donors. It was a lot of hours, a lot of time.

"We are so thankful to have a place that’s shaded, that’s covered and is peaceful for members of our community to visit with pets. It’s also a special place where people can remember their pets with pet remembrance ornaments that can be purchased and placed in the garden.”

Speaking to the needs of the shelter, which holds both the city and county contracts for stray animals, Olson added, “The shelter remains pretty full. We usually expect to have less animals at this time of the year and we don’t, so we are really looking for the community’s help and support to foster puppies, kittens and adult dogs right now."

Jarvis added: “It’s so important for people to understand that the city/county shelter does more than just help animals. We want to help people who love animals and we help the people who have lost pets through the memorial garden.

"The garden will help people not only to remember the pets that they have loved and maybe find a new pet, if we are lucky, but also the donation for buying the ornaments will help the animals that are in the shelter, so we will bring the love full circle."

The ornaments are available on the HCH website at www.highcountryhumane.org under the donate tab.

