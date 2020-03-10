Eagle Pride Marching Band to perform at Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

At this time of the year, Flagstaff High School band members usually spend rehearsals seated, working on the intricacies of tone and balance as they prepare for a concert, but last week, the band room looked — and sounded — very different.

Not a chair in sight, all musicians were on their feet, the group swaying slightly as they each lifted alternating heels in time with the beat, envisioning the journey they will make this week to perform in the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade: a distance more than double the 500 miles noted in the song they will play for the parade, “I’m Gonna Be” by The Proclaimers, a Scottish duo that released the catchy tune in 1988.

The high schoolers were jittery Thursday as they were tasked with an essential pre-parade goal: to memorize the marching-band-friendly rendition of the tune, which the group will perform this Saturday, rain or shine, for hundreds of thousands of spectators. It was one of their last rehearsals with their instruments, which departed Sunday under the supervision of a couple of band parents, who will drive the needed equipment all the way to Illinois.

The rehearsal began with a full run-through of the song, some musicians with their eyes already up, other nervously glancing down at the sheet music on the stand in front of them.