Eagle Pride Marching Band to perform at Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

At this time of the year, Flagstaff High School band members usually spend rehearsals seated, working on the intricacies of tone and balance as they prepare for a concert, but last week, the band room looked — and sounded — very different.
Not a chair in sight, all musicians were on their feet, the group swaying slightly as they each lifted alternating heels in time with the beat, envisioning the journey they will make this week to perform in the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade: a distance more than double the 500 miles noted in the song they will play for the parade, “I’m Gonna Be” by The Proclaimers, a Scottish duo that released the catchy tune in 1988.
The high schoolers were jittery Thursday as they were tasked with an essential pre-parade goal: to memorize the marching-band-friendly rendition of the tune, which the group will perform this Saturday, rain or shine, for hundreds of thousands of spectators. It was one of their last rehearsals with their instruments, which departed Sunday under the supervision of a couple of band parents, who will drive the needed equipment all the way to Illinois.
The rehearsal began with a full run-through of the song, some musicians with their eyes already up, other nervously glancing down at the sheet music on the stand in front of them.
“If you notice the repetition in it, it will be easier for you to memorize,” director Shayne Smith told the group. “Notice the repetition, mark the repetition. Mark it not only in your music, but think about it in your brain.”
Starting at the beginning, they played a few measures, then stopped, flipping the metal trays of their music stands around to eliminate the temptation to peek at the next measure, but swiveling them back around afterward to check for any errors. The process continued, piece by piece building the song back to its full length, repeating each section and then the whole song at least three times to make sure it sounded right.
Freshman Alex Skelton, 15, who plays the trombone, said maintaining his breathing throughout the 1.5-mile parade route will be the trickiest part, but at least the road should be flat, unlike the hills of Flagstaff’s holiday light parade route, the band’s last parade performance.
Though Aspen Ulibarri, 17, traded in her mellophone to be the band’s head drum major for her senior year, she said marching is the most difficult part of a parade, with each row of musicians working to keep the same spacing from their fellow bandmates.
“Marching songs are easier to memorize because they’re so repetitive and we practice it so much. It’s all muscle memory,” Ulibarri said.
Important as it is, Smith doesn’t want the group to get too hung up on the footwork, though.
“Your audience is not going to care,” he said during the rehearsal. “The idea is make the song recognizable. Give them the melody; they want that.”
Saturday will be the first time the Eagle Pride Marching Band has performed in a nationally recognized parade, an effort made possible because of the band’s size, which has doubled in the last four years. Smith is calling the event his “tester,” hoping it will open the doors for bigger performances in the future, like the Rose Parade or Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“Not only being on a national, but an international stage, it’s a whole new experience,” said assistant drum major and sophomore Noah Grahmann, 16.
The group sent in an audition video of its fall 2018 marching show for a spot in the parade and discovered a year ago they had been selected to perform.
“It was a long process. My seniors were so mad,” Smith said.
Ninety of the band’s 105 members will make the 1,400-mile journey, the others choosing to stay behind to focus on other activities like sports and state concert band auditions.
With help from the band's booster parents, the band completed four fundraisers from a spaghetti dinner to wreath sale this year that helped most of the students pay for the entire cost of the $1,300 trip. They will leave Flagstaff Thursday morning just after midnight for Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, where they will take two different planes to Chicago and immediately begin sightseeing, with just a quick musical refresher prior to their parade performance.
The trip will include visits to some of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers, Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum of Natural History and Navy Pier, as well as a Blue Man Group performance.
Smith said the parade will be a success if the band’s marching looks tight, if they present a good show and if the kids have fun.
“Every route is different. Every parade is different, where you just have to be ready to adjust to whatever circumstance is thrown at you,” Smith said. “It’s about being flexible and just ensuring that the kids ultimately are enjoying the experience and don’t feel stressed by the experience. I want them to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience this is.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.