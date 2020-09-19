‘Dying’ on the quad: NAU graduate workers protest COVID-19 conditions on campus

Crocco, who helped organize the demonstration, said she has not been offered accommodations from the university to continue her job and studies in a way that would make her feel safe.

“The more that we talk to each other, the more we hear stories like this, stories like mine, of chronically ill and disabled graduate student workers who are being asked to make an impossible choice: my job and my health insurance or my life,” she said.

Crocco said the turnout for the demonstration was less than what she had hoped for and was likely due to what she described as “routinely threatening and intimidating” messages from NAU administration to faculty and staff.

“Folks are scared. The people who are here today aren’t here because they’re not scared. They’re here because we don’t feel like we have any other choice moving forward but to do direct action to elicit a response,” she said.

Graduate teaching assistant Stacy Clark, another organizer of the demonstration, said she was fortunate enough she was able to receive an accommodation for her working conditions, but such behavior has not been the standard on campus.