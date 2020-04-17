Dutch Bros. pledges April profits to medical first responders

“We truly believe we’re all better together,” Dutch Bros. CEO Travis Boersma stated online. “Giving back to our customers and neighbors is part of our DNA. We’re so thankful to be able to support and serve our communities during this unprecedented situation.”

Jacob Terrill, a barista of nearly three years, said one aspect of this support is being optimistic. Even if people feel isolated and alone, Dutch Bros. is trying to make life seem a little bit better.

“We’re doing everything we can to improve the situation,” Terrill said. “As a community, it helps people come together and look at things in a positive way.”

Both locations in Flagstaff are still open, although walk-up windows are closed. Despite some controversy about staying operational, Terrill said coffee provides caffeine and comfort for medical first responders. While these workers are busy taking care of the people who need help, Dutch Bros. is looking after their well-being.

Without maintaining operations, owners could not pay their employees more, donate profits or extend a sense of comfort. Similarly, Sanchez said the coffee chain offers an important service for the entire community.