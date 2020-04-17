Dutch Bros. pledges April profits to medical first responders

All Dutch Bros. Coffee locations around the west coast are donating 100% of April’s profits to medical first responders and other essential services.
The Oregon-based company operates nearly 400 cafes spread between seven states, including 46 in Arizona. Flagstaff specifically has two locations — one on East Butler Avenue and another on North Fourth Street — both owned by Samantha Sanchez.
During a phone interview, Sanchez said profits will be combined and shared between all cafes, although some donations already occurred. Local grocery stores, restaurants and the hospital received contributions, and more efforts will be made at a later date. Most of these donations will stay in the Flagstaff area, Sanchez added, although the company also made national commitments.
Dutch Bros. already pledged $1 million in relief, half of which was directed to the United Way’s Safety Net fund, a system maintaining housing, providing food and offering medical care. All employees also received a $3 raise through April 24, securing more pay during these uncertain times.
The company’s exact revenue for April cannot be predicted yet, Sanchez said, but all profits will be donated regardless of the amount. According to the Dutch Bros. website, the plan is to directly allocate these funds toward First Responders First, a call to action for supplies, equipment and other resources.
“We truly believe we’re all better together,” Dutch Bros. CEO Travis Boersma stated online. “Giving back to our customers and neighbors is part of our DNA. We’re so thankful to be able to support and serve our communities during this unprecedented situation.”
Jacob Terrill, a barista of nearly three years, said one aspect of this support is being optimistic. Even if people feel isolated and alone, Dutch Bros. is trying to make life seem a little bit better.
“We’re doing everything we can to improve the situation,” Terrill said. “As a community, it helps people come together and look at things in a positive way.”
Both locations in Flagstaff are still open, although walk-up windows are closed. Despite some controversy about staying operational, Terrill said coffee provides caffeine and comfort for medical first responders. While these workers are busy taking care of the people who need help, Dutch Bros. is looking after their well-being.
Without maintaining operations, owners could not pay their employees more, donate profits or extend a sense of comfort. Similarly, Sanchez said the coffee chain offers an important service for the entire community.
“When you think of Dutch Bros., typically it’s something that takes your mind off the everyday chaos,” Sanchez said. “I think it’s essential for us to stay open because we can be that outlet.”
Terrill said people commonly perceive Dutch Bros. as a fun and energetic organization, but the chain’s baristas actually form a greater meaning.
“A lot of people think we’re just having fun, but in reality, Dutch shows the respect and love you can show to everyone around you,” Terrill said.
Although the company profits from coffee sales, Terrill added this transaction is simply a byproduct. Baristas put customers and the community first, which means any other results are secondary — now more than ever.
Sanchez also said Dutch Bros. has a higher purpose, especially in making the negative feel positive. She compared the current situation to that of the 2019 Museum Fire, another incident that led to Flagstaff’s togetherness. In this regard, the coffee chain strives to unite people during difficult times.
“It’s amazing to see our community come together and do stuff for each other that we typically wouldn’t do,” Sanchez said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.