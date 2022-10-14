Dust devil throws patio umbrella into power line, wreaks minor havoc in Flagstaff

A rogue wind event caused a brief power outage in Flagstaff on Friday, resulting in the shutdown of restaurants, traffic delays and even some hotel guests being trapped in an elevator.

According to utility company Arizona Public Service (APS), an estimated 1,686 customers lost power at 2:25 p.m. The culprit was described as a “dust devil” that traveled east down Phoenix Avenue, where it took control of a patio umbrella outside Forêt FLG, a local restaurant.

“We had guests on the patio that said they watched a dust devil come down the street,” reported Natasha Greenhalgh, co-owner of Forêt FLG. “It got under one of our umbrellas and lifted it straight up into the power line."

Briefly living out a Mary Poppins fantasy, the umbrella flew 20 feet above the patio, where it promptly became entangled in the line and apparently caught fire — if its charred remains serve as any indication.

The resulting power outage had something of a checkerboard effect throughout downtown Flagstaff as some streets and businesses lost power and others did not.

Traffic signals on San Francisco Street stopped functioning, forcing the city streets department to install temporary stop signs and delay traffic.

At Fratelli Pizza, the outage forced an early closure, said manager Chris Buescher. Luckily, there were no customers impacted.

“We were actually done with tickets,” he said.

North of the tracks at Dark Sky Brewing, it was a different story as patrons sat in more dark then they bargained.

“The kitchen is going to suffer the most,” said manager Samantha Nearing. “Our dishwashers are out, so we have to wash all the dishes by hand.”

She also reported that their point-of-service systems were impacted by the outage, causing them to revert to imprecise cash-only payments.

“We’re definitely losing out on a few bucks,” she said.

While kitchen staff navigated the Dark Sky backrooms with flashlights, the biggest concern was on the north patio, where a wedding party had already started to assemble. The situation meant less customers in general, Nearing said, and as long as they could “keep the wedding party happy,” she believed they would pull through until power was restored.

Others were not so fortunate to find themselves in a position of patience. At the Residence Inn on Humphreys Street, the outage disrupted an elevator ride that left guests stranded in the shaft. The Flagstaff Fire Department responded to the emergency and liberated the guests without injury.

By about 3:30 p.m., APS operators were able to disentangle the umbrella from the power lines above Forêt FLG and restore power in the local area.

“They responded so well,” Greenhalgh said of APS. “Everyone came right away and helped us out, and no one was hurt.”

Though wholly concerned with the health and safety of her neighbors, the cartoonish humor of a dust devil armed with an umbrella causing such a brief, but turbulent, stir was not lost on Greenhalgh.

“It’s kind of funny now that everyone’s OK,” she said.