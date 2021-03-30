During tour of Fort Tuthill, O'Halleran pushes back on Ducey's loosening restrictions

Rep. Tom O’Halleran voiced concerns over the recent decision by Gov. Doug Ducey to pull back on public health measures during a tour of Coconino County’s vaccination site at Fort Tuthill on Monday.
During the visit, O’Halleran spoke with county leaders including Supervisors Matt Ryan and Patrice Horstman and Director of County Health and Human Services Kim Musselman, as well as the personnel staffing the site from the county, FEMA and the National Guard.
Last week, Ducey issued an executive order preventing local governments from enforcing mask mandates except on government-run property. Likewise, the order also ended occupancy restrictions on business.
But during his visit, O’Halleran said he believed it is better to let local governments and leaders decide whether it is safe to abandon mask mandates rather than having the state make that decision for them.
“I think local governments know their citizens better than anybody else. They're the closest people and they know the situation better, so I would think that we leave it up to them and not have the state, just like the federal government, come in and take over,” O’Halleran told the Arizona Daily Sun.
O’Halleran also said he harbors some concerns that there could be an increased spread of COVID-19 due to several new variants of the virus.
"I’m concerned about the variants and I think that everybody should be," he said. "The researchers, scientists and everybody that works in health [care] know that this is an opportunity for us to get ahead of it and we can’t go backwards, and these variants can make that happen.”
O’Halleran said it hasn’t helped that the governor’s office has been anything but communicative.
“It's been zero. I've written him letter after letter, I’ve written him personal letters, I've written signed letters from other members of our delegation [asking] to have meetings with us. All the other states are doing that, [but] nothing,” O’Halleran said. “In fact, [the governor’s office] took away the ability for our staff to meet up on a regular basis.”
O’Halleran was not the only one to push back on Ducey’s order. Last week, the move received criticism from both leadership at the City of Flagstaff and from major healthcare providers across the state, including Northern Arizona Healthcare President Flo Spyrow.
And officials with Coconino County also joined that crowd on Monday.
In a media release, county officials encouraged residents and visitors to continue to follow CDC guidance to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance.
“That general public health guidance has not changed even if the Governor’s Executive Order has altered the local enforcement powers,” Musselman said in the statement. “We encourage our residents, tourists, businesses, and organizations in Coconino County to comply and help us conquer COVID-19.”
Similarly, Ryan said the county will continue to support a “science-based approach” in its pandemic response.
The county’s media release also pointed out that the governor’s action did not change the state of emergency that was declared in Coconino County.
Still, the number of new cases in the county has fallen significantly and this past week, the county moved from the substantial level of COVID-19 transmission to the moderate level.
A spokesperson for the congressman said O’Halleran’s visit to Flagstaff and his look at the vaccination site comes as part of a tour across the district.
After visiting the Fort Tuthill vaccination site, O’Halleran headed Page in the afternoon. Later in the week, O’Halleran will also be visiting Tuba City and traveling across the southeastern portion of the district.
In all, the district stretches from the Utah border to the suburbs of Tucson and encompasses Flagstaff and most of eastern Arizona.
