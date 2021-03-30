During tour of Fort Tuthill, O'Halleran pushes back on Ducey's loosening restrictions

"I’m concerned about the variants and I think that everybody should be," he said. "The researchers, scientists and everybody that works in health [care] know that this is an opportunity for us to get ahead of it and we can’t go backwards, and these variants can make that happen.”

O’Halleran said it hasn’t helped that the governor’s office has been anything but communicative.

“It's been zero. I've written him letter after letter, I’ve written him personal letters, I've written signed letters from other members of our delegation [asking] to have meetings with us. All the other states are doing that, [but] nothing,” O’Halleran said. “In fact, [the governor’s office] took away the ability for our staff to meet up on a regular basis.”

O’Halleran was not the only one to push back on Ducey’s order. Last week, the move received criticism from both leadership at the City of Flagstaff and from major healthcare providers across the state, including Northern Arizona Healthcare President Flo Spyrow.

And officials with Coconino County also joined that crowd on Monday.

In a media release, county officials encouraged residents and visitors to continue to follow CDC guidance to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance.