Ducey to hold virtual COVID-19 town hall Thursday
Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, at podium, explains the effects of a public health emergency declaration ordered by Gov. Doug Ducey, left, at a news conference in Phoenix.

 Bob Christie

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will hold an hour-long virtual COVID-19 town hall on Thursday, with all Arizona citizens able to submit questions.

The town hall will air commercial free at 6 p.m. on more than 80 television and radio stations across the state, with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire and State of Arizona Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ruiz also participating.

Questions from the public can be submitted in advance through those stations =. The town hall will be moderated by Arizona PBS’ Ted Simmons and Carey Peña.

Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

Dear Governor Ducey: In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state.

